Summary Chelsea Green and Michin will face each other in the finals for the WWE Women's United States Championship.

Both under-utilized stars have the chance to shine and claim singles glory at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The tournament is elevating deserving women like Michin and Green into the spotlight in WWE.

The match to crown the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion is set. After both brackets cleared on WWE SmackDown! on Friday night, Chelsea Green and Michin will face each other in the finals of the Women's United States Championship tournament on Saturday Night's Main Event.

While the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament is still ongoing on WWE Raw , the cast is now down to two on the SmackDown side of things. Michin took down Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton to book the first spot earlier in the evening. Chelsea Green later defeated former WWE Women's Champion Bayley to advance to the championship round.

Chelsea Green and Michin Meet Again

Huge opportunity for the under-utilized stars

Credit: WWE

The previous time these two finalists squared off in the ring, Chelsea Green found herself covered in a pile of vile garbage after losing a Dumpster Match to the Hardcore Baddie. But now, she can exact her revenge and likewise claim singles glory for the first time in her WWE career. As for Michin, this is a terrific opportunity for her to, not just score another important win over Green, but get her well-deserved recognition in the WWE women's division.

Both women have looked strong throughout this tournament. Before Michin beat a future world champ in Tiffany Stratton, she overcame Piper Niven and Lash Legend in a triple threat match. As for Chelsea, she took advantage by pinning Blair Davenport after Bianca Belair left the match to tend to her tag team partner Jade Cargill being attacked backstage. Then, she took care of business by impressively defeating a multi-time world champion in Bayley.

The Women's United States Championship is already serving its purpose of elevating more deserving women into the spotlight. Michin and Green haven't received many opportunities since they arrived in the WWE.

Michin hasn't been able to truly establish herself in the women's division despite being part of The O.C. with AJ Styles. This could be her chance to make a name for herself as a solo star. Meanwhile, Chelsea has gotten close once, when she almost won the Money In The Bank match earlier this year. Unfortunately, just as she was about to grab the briefcase, she was thrown off the ladder by the eventual winner, Tiffany Stratton, and crashed on a pile of tables outside the ring. Now, regardless of who comes out on top, these two are finally getting the recognition they deserve at Saturday Night's Main Event.