Chelsea fans have pretty much lost full faith and support in Graham Potter, but will the owners of the club follow suit?

Chelsea played out another dire defeat in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-0 to Tottenham, a team that they can often rely on getting the points against regardless.

Some fans were angry after the game, but many were also just feeling a total disconnect to the club with a lack of belief anymore and an expectation to play poorly. But the one collective thing that stood out amongst any Chelsea fan I have spoken to in the community, whether online or match-going, is that 95% of the fanbase now want Graham Potter sacked as Chelsea manager. This is as clear a stance as it has been during his tenure so far.

Chelsea manager news - will Todd Boehly sack Graham Potter?

Todd Boehly was inside the stadium and he was visibly angry when Harry Kane scored the second goal on Sunday. His reactions cut a figure of someone who was pondering whether he had made the right decision, and also of someone who is suffering just like the fanbase. Someone who is frustrated yes, and perhaps someone who is regretting some early choices made as co-owner of Chelsea Football Club. But they ran the data on Potter and are adamant they got the right man. But when does that situation just become untenable?

Potter was handpicked by Boehly early doors as the manager to lead them through a transitional project of changes. He replaced Thomas Tuchel, who is still a popular figure amongst the fanbase, and already he is fighting against almost an entire fanbase to convince them that it was the right decision.

Even the most patient of Chelsea fans have lost their faith in Potter, and I'm afraid that the facts alone have done this, and they speak volumes.

Chelsea have scored just six goals in all competitions since November the 6th - the fewest of any side in the top four leagues in England, and forty fewer than Manchester United in the same period.

Chelsea have only won twice in 15 matches, and fans are just not seeing clear progression in the slightest. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

In any other job, if you produced performance related stats like the above, you'd be expecting the sack. Any Chelsea manager previously would have been long gone. So are the owners trying to save face and protect their big decision? I'd suspect that is absolutely the case. Imagine if they now went on to hire their third manager in one season, imagine the media circus that would ensue. They would basically be admitting they made a mistake in sacking Tuchel and hiring Potter. It would not be a good look for them at all and they would lose a lot of backing from fans. They want to maintain the trust they have in Potter and want to believe they made the right appointment.

But many fans believe there is no other way forward, and calls for Potter to get the chop continue to ring loud upon every single social media post that Chelsea share, and it's rife at stadiums and amongst the global Chelsea fanbase.

As of this morning though, I’m told the Chelsea board have the same stance on Graham Potter as last week - they’re still backing him. Meetings will of course happen today and this week, as always, and the current situation will be spoken about. So things can always change fast. But that is still the current stance.

Next Chelsea manager

Chelsea have contingency plans in mind and one of them is an interim coach as an option until the end of the season. But as of right now, they aren't planning to turn to any plan other than plan A, which is Graham Potter. The next couple of matches though, could be pivotal. Chelsea face Leeds United on Saturday, and then Dortmund again the week after in the second leg of the Champions League. Sources I speak to believe that could be the true deciding factor on whether Chelsea stick or twist. Because right now, Potter could still actually win the Champions League come the end of the summer, as unrealistic and impossible as that sounds looking at recent performances and results. But it does still remain a fact.

Fan and media pressure on the owners is at an all-time high. But due to the clear ambition and money that the owners have spent since they arrived, I believe that this pressure from the fanbase is still quite reserved, but it has the potential to become really quite toxic very soon unless Potter and his team start getting wins on the board.