Chelsea continue to look for striker options as they aim to strengthen ahead of a Champions League push next season - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues have jumped on the bandwagon of clubs interested in Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz, with Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs having 'discussed' a move for the young striker.

Rodrigo Muniz Is Wanted by Many Premier League Clubs

The Brazilian had his breakthrough season for Fulham

Muniz' strong form in the second half of the season saw him pick up interest from various clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur. The former Flamengo starlet has not been offered a new contract, contrary to reports, and so the wait for his future will continue to head on into the future.

It was reported by GIVEMESPORT sources told you earlier this summer that it would take £50million for interested clubs - at that time, Manchester United - to prise Muniz away from Craven Cottage, though there has been little development on that front when it comes to the Red Devils who the Brazilian is said to dream of playing for.

Jacobs: Chelsea Have Enquired About Muniz

The Blues are doing their due diligence

Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer column that Chelsea are in the market for a new striker, and whilst a deal is advanced for Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu after the Blues activated his £5million release clause, they are in the market for a more senior striker with Guiu being the youthful option who the club will hope comes through in the future.

As a result, Chelsea are thought to be looking at Jonathan David of Lille, who is available for a cut-price £20-25million. Elsewhere, Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran, Borussia Dortmund bound Serhou Guirassy and Hoffenheim's Maximillian Beier have all been linked, but they are all expensive options and other targets will be sought after as a result.

Rodrigo Muniz's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 6th Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 =1st Match rating 6.79 5th

That has led Jacobs to tout Muniz as an option, with the journalist stating that the Brazilian, alongside Brighton's Evan Ferguson, have been 'discussed' by Enzo Maresca to lead the line at Stamford Bridge, but there has not been an approach made for either striker to date.

Nicolas Jackson started last season in poor form but had a glowing end to the season, with the Blues likely to need another striker to go alongside him, a player with Premier League credentials could be vital for Chelsea to target and Muniz would fit that bill.

Muniz Has Overtaken Raul Jimenez in Pecking Order

The Brazilian has burst onto the scene

Muniz had a superb campaign for Fulham after being chosen as the man to come in and replace Raul Jimenez for parts of the season, starting games after the festive period, where he scored eight goals in eight games - including a spectacular scissor kick against Sheffield United - to mark himself as Fulham's star man up front.

At just 23, he fits Chelsea's recruitment policy quite well as a young star who could improve in the future with Premier League pedigree - by which criteria they've used to sign Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer in the past - but whether a move can be done remains to be seen.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already swapped Craven Cottage for Stamford Bridge this season and if Chelsea do plunge for Muniz as their man to challenge Jackson, they will make it two signings who bore a white shirt last season.

