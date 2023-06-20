Chelsea have 'every chance' of signing another striker this summer even after picking up Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea averaged just a goal a game last season and may look to iron these frailties out by signing another goal-hungry forward this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

As Kai Havertz is poised to leave west London this summer and Romelu Lukaku may return to Italy given Inter Milan’s interest, Chelsea should continue to scour the market for another forward-inspired reinforcement.

Chelsea’s cross-city rivals Arsenal have made a fresh £60m offer for the German striker, per The Daily Mail, after their original offer of £50m was rejected.

Lukaku, who spent last year on loan at Inter Milan, has been subject to huge interest from the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

However, Fabrizio Romano has dismissed any claims, stating the former Manchester United man has rejected the lucrative offer in order to stay put, claiming he is not ready to leave European football.

It’s almost inevitable that neither will be at Stamford Bridge next season, leaving the door open for another forward to bolster Chelsea’s attacking options.

What did Dean Jones say about Chelsea and their forwards?

Following their successful acquisition of Jackson, Jones has claimed that there is ‘every chance’ that the west London outfit go in for another striker.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I think there’s every chance another forward could follow Nicolas Jackson if he does land at Chelsea. This team still has flaws when it comes to goal-scoring. I don’t think Nicolas Jackson is particularly going to be a guarantee to fixing that. You’re talking about a player that got 12 goals in La Liga last season.”

Which strikers could Chelsea look to sign?

Following the Senegal international to the English capital could be Serie A marksman Victor Osimhen, who 90min have revealed Chelsea remain interested in following their signing of Jackson.

However, the same report claims that Napoli’s mouth-watering asking price of £150m could put a halt to any negotiations. Not only this, but Manchester United’s interest could also be a cause for concern, as Chelsea will not want to engage in any fierce competition.

Inter Milan’s Argentine hitman Lautaro Martinez is also a target for Chelsea’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino as he plans a squad overhaul.

Pete O’Rourke, writing for Football Insider, reported that the former Spurs boss is a “huge fan” of Martinez and may turn his attention to the prolific forward to answer Chelsea’s problems in front of goal.

Last year, however, The Times claimed the South American would cost upwards of £70m and that valuation surely would have increased following his 28 league goal involvements last campaign.

While Nicolas Jackson is a cheaper alternative to some of the higher-profile options available, his 12-goal return in La Liga last season highlights Chelsea’s need to enhance their forward line further if they are to climb the Premier League rankings.