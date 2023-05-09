Chelsea have highlighted André Onana as their next number-one goalkeeper, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's believed the Blues will be in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer and Onana is already being tipped with a Stamford Bridge switch.

Chelsea transfer news - André Onana

As per a report by The Telegraph, Chelsea have earmarked Onana as one of their primary targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims the Blues are keen to position themselves as front-runners for the goalkeeper's signature, amid interest from various other European clubs, with Inter Milan quoted as wanting £40 million.

Expected to leave Inter Milan this summer, Chelsea are among the sides taking a look at the talented 27-year-old shot-stopper.

It comes amid speculation surrounding the future of current Chelsea goalkeeping duo Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who are both tipped to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

It's claimed in the report that Todd Bohely and the Chelsea hierarchy will look to raise the funds needed to buy Onana by off-loading dead wood like Kepa and Mendy.

What's more, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to be announced as the new Chelsea manager in the coming weeks, there are suggestions the Premier League side could move fast with their summer targets.

What has Dean Jones said about Onana to Chelsea?

When quizzed on the status of Onana's rumoured move to Chelsea, transfer insider Jones remained positive about the Blues' chances.

On Onana, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There's definitely potential for this one. We've known that he has been on Chelsea's radar for a while and obviously they have recruitment and scouting that goes on beyond whoever the manager is at that time. So it doesn't matter too much on the goalkeeping front what Pochettino makes of it. He'll obviously have a say, but the decision will always be made as a group over a decision like this and Onana is somebody that they’re certainly exploring.”

Would Onana be a suitable purchase for Chelsea this summer?

With over 290 appearances to his name, it's clear Onana boasts plenty of experience between the sticks and would arrive at Stamford Bridge on the back of a strong campaign in Italy.

Absent for only a handful of Inter Milan matches this season, Onana has established himself as the Nerazzurri's number-one pick between the sticks and helped the Italian side to a Champions League semi-final.

As such, Onana's underlying numbers reflect his position as one of Europe's most sought-after names, with the ex-Ajax man in the top 12 per cent of goalkeepers for clean sheet percentage (FBref).

Meaning, should Pochettino green-light the decision to bring Onana to the club this summer, it will most likely be considered the sensible choice for Chelsea supporters.