Chelsea's interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen continues to grow with each passing week, journalist Simon Phillips revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Osimhen is enjoying a season to remember with the Serie A outfit, but reports linking him with a move away from Napoli continue to gather pace.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to a Tweet from Sky Germany's reporter Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are one of the clubs currently monitoring Osimhen's situation at Napoli.

It's claimed, along with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea are keen on landing the Nigerian striker during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, the report from Plettenberg claims Osimhen won't come cheap, with a fee in excess of €100 million (£88 million) expected to be needed.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Lille in a deal worth an initial £45 million three years ago, has over 24 months left on his current contract with the Azzurri.

As such, it's likely to leave Napoli in a strong negotiating position ahead of any potential summer dealings.

Regardless, it's a position Chelsea have been tipped to strengthen in this summer, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor highlighting Osimhen as the ideal candidate.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview that Chelsea "need" the striker, should they wish to compete for the Premier League next season.

Now, with speculation surrounding a move beginning to heat up, there are suggestions Chelsea's rumoured interest in Osimhen's signature could in fact turn out to be genuine.

What has Simon Phillips said about Osimhen to Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reliable journalist Phillips hinted that Chelsea could sanction a move for Osimhen in the coming months.

On the 24-year-old, Phillips said: "Chelsea’s interest in Victor Osimhen is growing.

"I wrote an article on that this week actually before that report came out so yeah. There's definitely something there, but Chelsea are looking at a number of strikers and Osimhen is definitely one of them.”

What would Osimhen add to Chelsea if he joined in the summer?

Osimhen has established himself as one of the continent's hottest strikers this season, with his goal-scoring record exceeded only by Europe's top attacking talents.

Across all competitions so far this season, Osimhen has netted an impressive 23 goals, including a tidy return of four from his five Champions League outings for Napoli (Transfermarkt).

Shining on Europe's premier stage, Osimhen's goals have helped the Naples-based outfit reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Already an impressive campaign, Osimhen's underlying numbers also point towards the striker being one of the best on the continent, with FBref ranking him inside the top one per cent of forwards for non-penalty xG per 90 minutes.