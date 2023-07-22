Chelsea have held conversations about a proposed transfer to Stamford Bridge with a Serie A striker who has previously been dubbed a 'beast', transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has been allowed to spend freely since taking the Chelsea job, but the Argentine boss appears intent on signing a frontman this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

Blink and you might miss Chelsea in the transfer window, with the Blues once again catching the headlines for their summer shopping spree.

It started almost immediately after the season ended when the capital club announced the long-awaited capture of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku for a hefty sum of £52 million.

Their overall spend rocketed to close to £100 million shortly after when Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson put pen to paper on a whopping eight-year deal at the Bridge.

Jackson, who had enjoyed a fruitful spell with the La Liga outfit, cost Chelsea a fee of £30 million, with the London-based outfit triggering the 22-year-old's release clause.

However, it hasn't only been incomings at Cobham this summer, as a whole host of first-teamers have packed their bags and moved on to pastures new.

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal in a deal worth £65 million, whereas Mateo Kovacic also signed for a Premier League rival, this time Manchester City the ones taking the wantaway Chelsea star off their hands.

Chelsea bagged a tidy £30 million for the sale of Kovacic, while an extra £100 million has been raised from the sales of Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy, among others.

In a much more stable position than they were at the beginning of the transfer window, Chelsea can now focus the final few weeks before the season starts on making any last-minute additions.

And if reports are to be believed, it's a striker they're chasing.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea?

Speaking on the Blues' current chase for a number-nine, transfer insider Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the two-time European champions have been in contact with Juventus man Dusan Vlahovic.

Reportedly after a move away from Juventus, the Serbian has emerged as an option for the club, with Jones saying: “I know some people are ruling out of Vlahovic and they say that nothing is happening there.

"But Vlahovic has definitely been explored by Chelsea and conversations have definitely happened in terms of that.

"The fact that they are even contemplating that, tells you they're tempted to go and sign another striker by the end of this transfer window.”

What's next for Chelsea?

As per a report by The Daily Mail, Chelsea's interest in Vlahovic is genuine and an approach is being considered.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that the former Fiorentina marksman was a 'concrete' option for Chelsea, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Galetti explained that contact between the two clubs had taken place and that a deal could materialise for the player that boasts a £68 million release clause.

However, according to The Daily Mail report, the west Londoners could be put off by Vlahovic's extortionate salary demands, as the Blues look to implement a radical overhaul of their wage structure this summer.