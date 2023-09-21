Highlights Chelsea's summer signing Nicolas Jackson has only scored one goal so far, highlighting the club's lack of clinical finishing.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Chelsea made a mistake by not signing another center-forward during the transfer window.

Chelsea is still in need of more goals despite adding Jackson to their forward line, and they will use the January window as a time to potentially look at adding another striker to their roster.

Chelsea summer signing Nicolas Jackson is ‘not the answer’ to the Stamford Bridge outfit's goalscoring frailties as journalist Dean Jones has highlighted one internal mistake the club made during the transfer window.

The Blues currently sit in the bottom half of the table after winning just one of their opening five Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea news - Latest

As always under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Chelsea spent just shy of £400m in the latest summer transfer market, though only one was an out-and-out striker – and that’s Jackson. Since arriving in the Premier League, the three-cap Senegal international has plundered just the one goal, which came in his side’s 3-0 rout over Luton Town. Besides that, he and Chelsea have lacked that clinical nature in front of goal which has translated into poor results.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

They opened their 2023/24 campaign with a respectable 1-1 draw against Liverpool, but the hopeful mood inside Stamford Bridge was quickly dampened as they fell at the hands of West Ham United in a 3-1 defeat. Picking up three home points against Luton then came but was followed by losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and then dropping points in a goalless draw away at Bournemouth.

At the back end of last season for Spanish side Villarreal, he scored nine goals in eight domestic outings and therefore earned a rightful high-profile move, worth £32m, to the English giants. He hasn’t exactly hit the ground running in his new challenge but at the tender age of 21, Jackson still has ample time to enhance his skillset and become a more potent threat in the final third. Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino has still backed his summer signing to come into his own in the English topflight, however, after he said (via Sky Sports) has all the tools to become one of the greatest Premier League strikers.

“He came from a different league and to adapt to the Premier League is always difficult, but the quality is there. We don’t need to ask him to run, to press, to help the team in the phase when we have the ball. Because his quality is amazing in his feet and the capacity to run with the ball and link with the team and score goals. He’s going to score, it’s only a matter of time. No doubt, he could be one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League, with time.”

However, Jones has insisted to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea made a grave error by not signing another centre-forward in the summer months.

Nicolas Jackson is not the answer – Dean Jones

The journalist suggested that, while Jackson has favourable aspects to be a centre-forward, he doesn’t guarantee a litany of goals that Chelsea are so eagerly craving at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“I’ve said for a long time that Chelsea have made a mistake by only signing Nicolas Jackson in terms of a striker. I don’t believe that he is enough of a guarantee of goals that Chelsea need for this season. “And I’ve said it since the day he came through the door. He’s a good signing, but he’s not the answer and everything I’ve seen so far just proves that. Again, the narrative is still that he’s a good player, he’s good off the ball, he has nice touches and all of that is true, but he’s not scoring goals. “And while he’s getting in good areas, he’s still not converting the chances or the half chances and that’s a big problem.”

Chelsea identify proven Premier League goalscorer for January

With just one goal per game under their belt so far this term, a need for goals is still rife in the Stamford Bridge camp, despite enriching their forward line with Jackson over the summer. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford sharpshooter Ivan Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban for betting offences, is therefore of interest to the five-time Premier League winners.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

Granted, it may be too early to judge Jackson’s goalscoring exploits off the back of his five inaugural games for his new employers, but the Englishman would bring not only a plethora of goals, but a physical presence and expertise in the topflight, with the latter being something that Jackson severely lacks.