Chelsea really "appreciate" Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia and still have him on their radar, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the Italian journalist says the race for his signature this summer remains wide open.

Chelsea transfer news — Roméo Lavia

Romano recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea's co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields is driving the club's interest in Lavia.

It was Shields who brought the 19-year-old to Southampton from Manchester City when he was still working at St Mary's, with the Saints signing him in a deal worth around £14m, according to BBC Sport.

While Lavia only moved to the south coast last July, his time there already looks to be over following his side's relegation to the Championship.

On top of Chelsea, Arsenal are also thought to be keen on the Belgian. As per the MailOnline, the Gunners are considering making a bid for him.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Roméo Lavia and Chelsea?

Romano says Chelsea are looking at Lavia but so are other teams.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "Lavia remains a player they appreciate, a player on the list. There are also other clubs in for Roméo Lavia, so the race is open and I'm sure that things will happen because this is a player for the Premier League, not the Championship."

Will Roméo Lavia be playing in the Championship next season?

As Romano alluded to, it seems very unlikely. Lavia is a Premier League player who is probably too good to drop down to English football's second division.

Described as a "press-resistant" midfielder by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell and "absolutely incredible" by Sam Tighe, the Belgium international has a lot to offer to a team like Chelsea or Arsenal.

For example, he won 2.1 tackles per game last season, the second-highest average in his squad, as per WhoScored. The Southampton man was also fouled 1.7 times a match, more than any other player at St Mary's.

Lavia is someone who can win the ball back and is not easily dispossessed, with teams needing to bring him down illegally at times.

While Southampton only bought the former City player for £14m, they now want up to £50m for him, according to Football Insider.

Will Chelsea be willing to spend that sort of money on someone who has just been relegated? It will be interesting to see. If they are, Lavia could be a solid addition to Mauricio Pochettino's squad.