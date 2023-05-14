Chelsea have already made contact with Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana ahead of a summer move, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are said to be in the market for a goalkeeper when the transfer window opens and Jacobs believes Onana could be the perfect match.

Chelsea transfer news - André Onana

According to a report by The Telegraph, Chelsea are preparing a bid for Onana amid concerns over their current goalkeeping options.

It comes as speculation surrounding Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as manager intensifies, with Todd Boehly and Co. confident the former Tottenham Hotspur boss will take over the permanent reigns.

While any new signings at Stamford Bridge will have to be given the green light by Pochettino, there is a belief that Chelsea will be active in the goalkeeper market, with both Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga's futures under doubt.

The report suggests Onana is subject to interest from a number of top European clubs, as an Inter Milan exit nears closer for the Cameroon international.

However, it's Chelsea who are reported to be at the front of the queue, with the Blues prepared to splash £40 million on the shot-stopper.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there was "potential" for Onana to become a Chelsea player and the latest update suggests talks have already got underway.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Onana to Chelsea?

When asked about the potential for this deal to take place, CBS reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea have reached out already and spoken to Onana at Inter and there's nothing necessarily concrete or advanced at this point because Pochettino would have to input to any kind of signing.

"Particularly goalkeeper, as it’s perhaps the most intriguing signing for Chelsea in many ways, because they already have two strong challengers for the number one. But that’s without any clarity for Mendy and Kepa as to who actually would be the number one and a new manager is going to have to input into that as well.”

What would Chelsea be getting with Onana?

A problem area for the Blues, it's likely Onana would solve most of Chelsea's problems between the sticks, not least given his progressive play style with the ball at his feet.

While he is an accustomed shot-stopper capable of keeping clean sheets, Onana is a modern-day goalkeeper that is comfortable playing out from the back.

Video: Onana's most impressive moments with the ball at his feet

As demonstrated by a YouTube video, Onana isn't afraid to rush off his line to collect the ball and can often be found outside the penalty area in possession.

According to FBref, Onana ranks inside the top 13 per cent of goalkeepers for touches each game, with the Cameroon man averaging over 43 every match.