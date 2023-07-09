Chelsea have ‘signed all the documents’ for Santos phenom Angelo Gabriel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

At just 18, he has gained interest from the English giants and Romano believes that he will be announced as their latest arrival imminently.

Chelsea transfer news – Angelo Gabriel

Last month, The Athletic released a story claiming that Todd Boehly and co had a €15m proposal for the youngster accepted, which will seem him remain at the club until 2018.

The report claims that his current employers were seeking the full €60m release clause ingrained into his contract but have buckled down to a quarter of their asking price.

Since making his debut for the Brazilian club back in 2020, Angelo Gabriel has made 129 appearances, though he has scored just five goals, per Transfermarkt.

The common conception is that - upon his arrival - he will be loaned out to the club’s new satellite club Strasbourg. Todd Boehly hopes that sending the young ace to his newly acquired club will allow him to flourish under Patrick Vieira’s guidance.

Likened to none other than legendary Brazilian duo Neymar and Pele, it’s evident that Chelsea may have a world-beater on their hands, and a loan deal away from the club may help with his development.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Chelsea and Angelo Gabriel?

Romano suggested that both parties are expected to seal a deal for the young prospect soon and officially announce it, given all the appropriate documents have been signed.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s going to be a six-year deal probably with an option also included for the seventh season, so everything is ready. I think Angelo Gabriel is going to be a Chelsea player and announced as a Chelsea player very soon, but all the documents are signed so it’s just a matter of an announcement.”

What next for Chelsea?

The west London side have been extremely busy during this summer window, but the major of their business has revolved around those moving on to pastures new.

N’Golo Kante began the mass exodus at the club but has been followed by the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But Boehly and co will not want to be short-changed as they enter the 2023/24 term meaning further reinforcements are expected, and Nicolas Jackson is believed to be just the beginning.

Jackson, formerly of Villarreal, joined the Premier League club for £32m, according to The Guardian, and is expected to line up next to Christopher Nkunku, who the Blues picked up for £52m earlier in the window.

The midfield still looks scarce, however.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by the Serb’s agent Mateja Kezman, while football.london have reported that they are lining up a move for their long-term target Moises Caicedo.

It’s no secret that Chelsea need to improve on last season’s proceedings after finishing a turgid 12th place in the Premier League and exiting out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, so we should expect them to continue their cut-throat approach to the window as we trickle through the summer.