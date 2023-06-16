Chelsea have now ‘started talks’ with Brighton over a deal for midfielder Moises Caicedo, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-cap Ecuador international would be a signing of intent from Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to return his new club to the summit of English football.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

At the back end of May, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT the west London club were ‘planning early talks’ for the sought-after midfielder.

The Evening Standard now reports that Chelsea are the leading favourites to sign the 21-year-old and that, for whom they may try to entice Brighton with a swap deal, though Levi Colwill is off limits.

Despite signing a new four-year deal with Brighton in March following a failed move to Arsenal, the south coast outfit are now resigned to losing Caicedo should a club make a genuine attempt to prise him away, according to Football Insider.

However, back in January, The Times claimed the Seagulls man had a £100m price tag circling around his head in an attempt to fend off any potential bidders with Andy Naylor of The Athletic backing that up on Friday.

Todd Boehly and co. are not deterred by the hefty price tag and instead have become fully committed in ensuring the youngster is at Stamford Bridge come the beginning of next season, Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Chelsea and Moises Caicedo?

Galetti claimed the Blues, led by Mauricio Pochettino, have begun discussions with Brighton as the Argentine views him as a crucial part of their squad refurbishment.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Chelsea have started talks with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. As already said, Pochettino asked for the Ecuadorian player to strengthen the midfield and the Blues are fully committed on the negotiation. The new manager in fact sees him as a key part of the squad to rebuild the midfield of Chelsea.”

Would Moises Caicedo to Chelsea be a good signing?

To put it simply, yes.

Once a barely known prospect at Independiente del Valle, Brighton picked the star up for just £4m in 2021, according to BBC Sport, but now he has etched himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the league.

Caicedo has all the tools to be a long-term member of the Chelsea set-up, and it’s a massive bonus that he will bring ample Premier League experience with him.

Alongside that experience comes a serial ground-eater who managed to make 2.87 tackles and 1.61 interceptions per 90 in the 2022/23 season. His pass completion rate, per Fbref, is also commendable as he attempted 64.54 per 90, 88.5% of which were successful.

Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Brighton ace and turned all their attention onto West Ham United captain Declan Rice, which leaves the door further ajar for Chelsea to snare one of their priority targets.

With midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic poised to move on, Pochettino and his backroom staff will be working long hours to scout potential replacements, and Caicedo fits that bill perfectly, especially with the lovable Frenchman on the move.