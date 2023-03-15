Chelsea have to be really careful with Raheem Sterling, injury analyst Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old missed the Blues' last game because of a hamstring issue, and while Dinnery says it's nothing serious, he thinks Graham Potter needs to take a cautious approach with the player.

Chelsea injury news — Raheem Sterling

Sterling was unable to make Chelsea's matchday squad for the 3-1 win away at Leicester City last Saturday after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.

"Raheem had a little feeling in his hamstring, more tightness than anything, so he’s looking doubtful for tomorrow," Potter said in his pre-match press conference (via Chelsea's official website).

After his impact in the west London club's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Potter would've been desperate to have had him available for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

In the end, though, his side were able to get the job done thanks to goals from Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Raheem Sterling and Chelsea?

Dinnery says Chelsea now have to be careful with Sterling following his latest hamstring problem.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the injury expert said: "In isolation, it's nothing too serious. Of course, you want to try and protect these types of injuries.

"We know that he's coming off the back of another hamstring issue as well and we know about those high re-injury and recurrence rates, particularly within that first maybe month, even two months, so that's why you have to be really careful."

Can Raheem Sterling be an important player for Chelsea?

Without a doubt. Everything hasn't perhaps gone to plan for the England international following his £50m move from Manchester City last summer (via BBC Sport).

However, he's still managed to come up with some important goals for the Blues this season.

It was his strike against Dortmund in the second leg of Chelsea's last-16 Champions League tie that levelled things up. He also got himself on the scoresheet earlier on in the competition after netting in the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg. Ultimately, Sterling deserves a lot of credit for helping Potter's side get this far.

He's had a few good moments in the Premier League, too, firing Chelsea to victory over Leicester at the start of the season after grabbing a brace in the west London outfit's 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.