Adarabioyo's move to Stamford Bridge happens as his Fulham contract ends with him eager for a switch to the five-time Premier League champions.

Enzo Maresca's defensive options are expanding with Adarabioyo's potential arrival, as they begin to prepare for Europa Conference League action.

Chelsea are zoning in on their first signing of the Enzo Maresca era as, according to Sky Sports, Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is set to complete his medical at Stamford Bridge next week before putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Formerly of Manchester City, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a quietly brilliant campaign under Marco Silva in 2023/24 and, as a result, had piqued serious interest from some of the top Premier League sides – Manchester United and Newcastle United included.

Maresca and his entourage, who is set to be announced as Chelsea's new manager when the paperwork has been finalised, have won the race for his sought-after signature, however. Manchester-born Adarabioyo is, according to BBC Sport, keen on the move to the five-time Premier League champions.

Adarabioyo Set to Sign on Free Transfer

Fulham contract ends at the end of the month

Should all go well with his medical, the imposing gem is set to sign on a free transfer as his Craven Cottage contract comes to its end at the end of this month. Following the departure of Thiago Silva, a spot at centre-back is open at Stamford Bridge, with Levi Colwill, Axel Diasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana likely to be Maresca’s first choice options in the heart of his back line.

Now, the Fulham man looks likely to bolster Maresca’s defensive roster as they prepare for next season, which will include Europa Conference League football. Given that he rejected an offer to become one of Fulham’s highest-paid players in April, a move away seemed the most obvious outcome.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adarabioyo made just eight senior appearances for Manchester City after emerging through their academy ranks.

Newcastle's approach fell short thanks to Chelsea coming in to spoil the party. With Chelsea fringe player Trevoh Chalobah linked with Manchester United and set to enjoy pastures new beyond the summer, minutes for Adarabioyo could be set to be sky-high. For Fulham, the once-capped England Under-19 international had racked up 132 appearances.

Maresca Has Coached Adarabioyo Before

Linked up at Manchester City together

What makes the transfer so perfect for all parties is that Maresca and Adarabioyo are anything but strangers. While plying his trade in east Manchester for the club's Under-21 side, the incoming Chelsea boss oversaw the defender's early progression into becoming a Premier League-proven asset.

Of course, he has come on leaps and bounds since playing in the white of Fulham, but his start to life at Manchester City set him up expertly. Former Leicester City chief Maresca favours a possession-based blueprint and Adarabioyo, who is known for his calmness on the ball, suits that philosophy down to a tee.

While the Blues cannot guarantee Adarbioyo a chance of playing at the top of European football next campaign, the third tier competition could present the perfect stepping stone for someone of his ilk to become one of the continent's best centre-backs.