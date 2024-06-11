Highlights Chelsea's are set to turn down any offers for Levi Colwill, who is seen as integral to future plans.

Interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich in Colwill has been rejected.

Colwill is seen as a key player by new coach Enzo Maresca, and is under contract until 2029.

Chelsea's young squad which they have bought for incredible amounts of money over the past two seasons is slowly starting to come together - and that has given the Blues hope for upcoming seasons as they aim to return to the pinnacle of English football in the coming seasons. And their rise means that one young star in Levi Colwill won't be leaving - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the Blues have 'zero' intention of their star leaving.

Colwill, described as 'incredible', featured for parts of last season having spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Huddersfield Town and Brighton, where he excelled with both having made the play-off final with the Yorkshire club before qualifying for Europe with the Seagulls. But after a slightly injury-hit campaign and a failure to get into England's EURO 2024 squad, the Blues are beginning to reject offers for him.

Levi Colwill: Transfer News Latest

Colwill has been an integral part of Chelsea's squad

Reports had linked Colwill with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier this month. Liverpool were reported to have him on their shortlist of centre-backs with Arne Slot likely to bring one to the club given Joel Matip is set to depart at the end of his contract in two weeks' time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill has featured in 32 games for Chelsea, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

However, the Reds have all but admitted defeat in the race for his signature as they are aware Chelsea aren't willing to sell and as a result, a huge player in the race for Colwill's signature has bowed out of the race which will only please fans of the Stamford Bridge club.

Sources: Chelsea Have Zero Intention of Colwill Sale

Chelsea are aiming to keep hold of their key players

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea have 'zero' intention of listening to any offers for Levi Colwill after there was reported interest in his services over the past few weeks.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are two of those clubs to be interested in giving him a route out of Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea see the youngster as 'integral' to their future plans, having signed a young squad that will be capable of being title challengers if they hit their potential.

Colwill's attitude and leadership is appreciated at Cobham, having come through the youth ranks at under-nine level to 21 where he is now; and new boss Enzo Maresca 'really likes' Colwill.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =11th Clearances Per Game 2.8 5th Dribbled Past Per Game 0.3 14th Tackles Per Game 2.1 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.82 6th

The Italian sees him as a line-breaking passer who is essential to how he wants his team to play, having excelled in a similar role at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi back in the 2022/23 season, and with that we could see Colwill become a regular part of the Chelsea back line next season.

With a £100,000-per-week contract until 2029 - which can be extended by the club until 2030 as they boast an option in his contract to trigger another year - it would take a seismic fee to release Colwill from his place at Stamford Bridge. The Southampton-born star is currently indispensable in west London, being a huge part of Maresca's plans - and therefore, Chelsea are not open to any sale whatsoever.

Colwill Typifies Chelsea's Recruitment Approach

The Blues have one of the youngest squads in the league

Colwill is part of an extremely young contingency at Chelsea. Goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic are 26 and 24 respectively, and their defence of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Malo Gusto and Colwill himself are all 24 or under.

Their midfield paints a similar picture; Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher and Romeo Lavia are all 24 or under, and a front three of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk are all 23 or under.

It might be a reason as to why Chelsea performed so badly last season and in the first half of the campaign just gone, but with just three league games lost in the entirety of 2024, their plan is beginning to come together and if Maresca can hit the ground running in west London, Chelsea may have a season for the ages in years to come when their young contingent of stars comes to their prime.

