Chelsea fans will be hoping for more signings in the summer transfer window as they aim to capitalise upon their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League by going one better next season - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they could be in the market for Jonathan David, who is available for a cut-price fee.

The Blues have been proactive throughout the Todd Boehly era, spending over £1billion on new players; and whilst their initial spending was not translated to results on the pitch, the last six months have seen the Stamford Bridge outfit begin to gel. Next season is huge, and as a result they could land David with Lille open to selling their star attacker with one season left on his deal.

David Has Suitors Across Europe

The Canadian has been consistent for Lille for years

David was touted with other Premier League clubs back in June, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United all being touted with an interest for the Canadian international.

Lille have previously asked for a premium in the past but with the attacker in the final year of his contract and with teammate Leny Yoro likely to command a fee of at least £42million, there is less impetus on using David to garner a strong fee and as a result, any respectable fee could be taken.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =4th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd xG 18.76 1st Match rating 7.05 3rd

Chelsea do have a plethora of attackers though, especially on the left wing where the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk can play; whilst Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke make up the attack on the right flank, with a host of worldwide youngsters coming into the mix in years down the line such as Kendry Paez and Willian Estevao - and so it could be tough to see how David fits into their system.

Romano: €20m Could Be Enough to Land David

French teams are selling on the cheap this season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that whilst talks weren't undergoing for the Canadian, there is interest from clubs in England and Italy - with a fee as little as £16.8million potentially being enough to prise him from France. Romano said:

"For Jonathan David, there is interest from several clubs in England and in Italy. At the moment, there is still nothing advanced but Jonathan David will be one of the opportunities, because he's out of contract next summer at Lille, and not extending his contract. "For sure, many clubs have asked for conditions of the deal, and I think from what I'm told, that something around €20-25million (£16.8m-£21m) could be enough to land the player. "So there could be an opportunity. At the moment, Chelsea have not presented any proposal from what I'm told, so it's still early or all quiet around Chelsea and Jonathan David - apart from the interest they can have for the opportunity. For David at the moment, it's not a proper negotiation."

David Could Struggle to Breach Chelsea Starting XI

There are a plethora of young talents waiting to make their name

It's yet to be seen where David, described as being "next level" by former national team coach John Herdman, would fit in, though he could become first-choice on the left wing if Palmer is used in a more central position - meaning that Sterling could shoot over to the right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 27 goals in 53 international games for Canada

Todd Boehly is massively overloading his squad for the future, with Sterling - at just 29 - being one of the oldest players in the squad, and that could put David in a grey area if he joins with a lack of immense experience but also without real youth on his side.

