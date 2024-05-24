Highlights Chelsea are considering Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino's successor.

Maresca has a release clause of £7m at Leicester, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Chelsea are also monitoring Kieran McKenna's situation as Man United hold talks over the Ipswich boss.

Chelsea appreciate Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca and the club has held internal discussions over appointing the 44-year-old as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

After parting ways with the Argentinian, the Blues are now in the market for a ‘dynamic’ manager, and Maresca is on the list.

The Italian manager has enjoyed a successful debut season in the Championship, winning the title and securing promotion to the Premier League with Leicester.

Despite signing a three-year deal last summer, Maresca is now expected to leave the King Power Stadium before the new campaign commences.

Romano reports that the Leicester boss has a release clause in his contract, which makes the negotiation process with the Foxes easier over his signature.

The Blues are also keeping tabs on other managers available, including Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Maresca is ‘Appreciated’ at Chelsea

The Blues are taking their time to decide No.1 target

Romano, in his Daily Briefing, writes that Maresca is not necessarily the front-runner for Chelsea’s managerial vacancy. The Blues are yet to make a decision.

He said:

“Enzo Maresca has also been discussed internally, he’s also appreciated by some people at Chelsea, but there’s nothing yet about him being the favourite for the job, it’s still just an internal discussion. “He has a release clause at Leicester of around €10m, or £7m, after winning promotion to the Premier League. Still, for Chelsea, the list is still open and they’re taking their time to work out who they really want.”

Before coming to Leicester last summer, Maresca had already worked in England for two years. In 2020, he was appointed by Manchester City as their Elite Development Squad manager and won the Premier League 2 title in his first season with the youth squad.

He then departed to Parma, but after an unsuccessful stint in Italy, he was welcomed back by Man City as he became one of Pep Guardiola’s assistant managers.

This season, Maresca took no time in securing promotion to the Premier League with Leicester in his first year with the Foxes.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester record (2023/24 Championship) Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11

Chelsea Also Interested in McKenna

Man United have already held talks with the Ipswich boss

Chelsea are also following Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna’s situation after the 38-year-old led the Tractor Boys to the Premier League this season.

McKenna has interest from multiple Premier League sides, as Sky Sports reported that Manchester United held talks with the Ipswich boss’ representatives last week.

The Englishman is under contract with Ipswich until 2027, but like Maresca, has a release clause included and is likely to reject any new offer to stay at his current club.

McKenna is also experienced in the Premier League, having spent five years at Man United, working as an assistant manager for Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before joining Ipswich in 2021.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.