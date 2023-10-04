Highlights Chelsea are considering a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and £68m striker.

Chelsea have now held internal Stamford Bridge talks over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and a familiar £68m striker, sources have exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are considering adding to their frontline in either the January transfer window or next summer following troubles in front of goal so far this season and there has now been a big update on the latest on their centre-forward search.

Why do Chelsea need a new striker?

The Blues arguably needed to bring in someone else in that position during the summer transfer window following the loan exit of Lukaku to AS Roma, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing for Marseille and Armando Broja still not fully fit after the serious injury he suffered last term.

However, along with Christopher Nkunku, who can play through the middle if required but who was also injured, Chelsea only added the relatively inexperienced 22-year-old Nicolas Jackson to their ranks.

Goals have been hard to come by too for Mauricio Pochettino’s men so far during 2023-24 with just seven goals to their name after seven Premier League matches – two of those seven came in the 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night which was only their second victory of the campaign so far after Luton Town.

Jackson was suspended for the match against their west London rivals with Mykhailo Murdryk and Broja scoring their first goals of the season – Jackson is only on two himself from eight appearances but is the joint-top scorer alongside Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea hold talks over £68m striker swap deal

Chelsea’s target is actually involved at the club Lukaku is currently at – AS Roma – with the Belgium international so far netting four times in six appearances for the club from the Italian capital following a loan spell previously with another Serie A giant in Inter Milan.

On the books of Jose Mourinho’s men is a familiar face to Chelsea supporters in Tammy Abraham, and a reliable source has told GMS that behind-scenes discussions have been held to see if a swap deal would be possible for the two players.

As things stand – and one of the reasons why Roma wanted Lukaku – was because Abraham is currently recovering from a serious ACL injury suffered in June that Fabrizio Romano reported at the time could keep the 26-year-old out of action until November or December time.

Of course, if Chelsea sign a striker in January they will want him to hit the ground running straight away which would cast some doubts over a potential deal for Abraham depending on his recovery goes.

Abraham moved to the Stadio Olimpico in August 2021 for a fee of £34m, with the BBC reporting that Chelsea included a £68m buy-back clause in the deal at the time – this came into effect this summer.

However, sources have also told GMS that not everyone at Chelsea is convinced about the idea to bring Abraham back to Stamford Bridge, with another priority target in mind.

Who is the priority striker target?

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the man Todd Boehly and Pochettino seemingly want to spearhead this faltering Chelsea attack – and he certainly would arrive with fine pedigree despite his recent off-field issues.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 All statistics per FBRef

The England international has scored 32 goals in 68 top-flight appearances for the Bees – adding nine assists on top – and is also known for being a set-piece specialist when it comes to free-kicks and especially penalty kicks.

Toney is certainly a player with experience who is confident in his own ability and he may well be a good fit in that regard to help develop a number of younger players like Mudryk, Jackson, Broja and Cole Palmer who would be around him.

Which striker will Chelsea sign?

As sources have told GMS, Toney is the one they seemingly really want despite exploring the situation with Tammy Abraham and if they have got the money they have spent in previous transfer windows to spend it would make a lot of sense.

Of course, you never know how a player will return after an ACL injury and whether they will be the same again and while Toney may be in a similar situation following his own time away, he will have kept himself fit and surely be ready to get going again after his ban.

Is Mauricio Pochettino’s job safe at Chelsea?

The 2-0 win against Fulham would certainly have been a relief for Pochettino after a difficult start to the campaign ahead of a trip to Burnley before the international break.

Journalist Paul Brown told GMS this week that while noises suggested Chelsea officials are happy to keep faith with the Argentine, the poor run of results also couldn’t continue without there being any consequences.