Chelsea did hold talks with the agents of Arsenal star Folarin Balogun, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT the formality and the contents of the discussion.

In order to earn regular senior football, Balogun could look to leave north London before the window slams shut on September 1, seeing as the competition for places at his Premier League employers are relatively high at the moment.

Chelsea transfer news – Folarin Balogun

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are expected to make a decision on Balogun's future in the coming days, though he did claim the London side will have little appetite to sell him.

The United States international has made it clear to Arsenal that he refuses to embark on another loan deal but he will face fears of limited opportunity at the Emirates considering he would be competing with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for the solitary striker berth.

Balogun had a productive stint for Stade de Reims in 2022/23, scoring 22 goals and notching an additional three assists across all competitions during his stay in France but has been limited to 10 appearances and two goals in north London since climbing up the youth ranks.

As such, the 22-year-old will want to continue his fine form at a new club this season and may have the chance to do so at Arsenal’s cross-London rivals Chelsea as, according to the Evening Standard, Mauricio Pochettino have sounded out the centre-forward.

However, the report suggested that Arsenal will demand a fee in the region of £50m for their in-demand asset, whose contract runs out in June 2025, per Transfermarkt, which may deemed out of reach seeing as they have already spent £329m this window.

French side Monaco have already had their opening offer for Balogun, which is believed to be around the £34m mark snubbed by the capital club, according to RMC Sport, though they are expected to return with an improved bid.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Chelsea and Folarin Balogun?

On the glittering youngster, Romano insisted that agents of Balogun’s have been present in meetings with Chelsea higher-ups, despite them being initially focused on a deal for midfield starlet Romeo Lavia.

During those meetings, the Italian claimed that the opportunity to discuss a move for Balogun was also taken considering he and the new Chelsea gem share the same agency.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “With Chelsea, honestly, I have many questions these days. But the reality from what I heard is that during the meetings, they had Chelsea and agents of Folarin Balogun present.

“But those meetings were for Romeo Lavia. They had the opportunity to discuss also about Balgoun, I think that’s something very normal in football. When you meet an important agent with many clients, it’s normal to ask about many players, their situation, the cost, and the status of negotiations.”

What next for Chelsea?

Reece James’ injury has come at the worst time possible for Pochettino and co, while journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are a much weaker entity with him and his full-back partner Ben Chilwell absent from the squad.

Meanwhile, in terms of attacking reinforcements, the Blues are considering whether to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s chase for Lyon star Bradley Barcola, according to the Express.

The report suggests the west Londoners have been told by Barcola’s Ligue 1 employers, Lyon, to include players in any approach for the coveted 20-year-old ace.

The France Under-21 international, who has scored seven goals and notched 12 assists in 46 games for Lyon, could cost make a dent upwards of £43m for any would-be buyer, according to French reports.

PSG is reportedly Barcola’s preferred destination, though the Parisians have already had a £26m bid rejected seeing as Lyon are looking to seal a player-push-cash deal, as reported in Romano's Daily Briefing.