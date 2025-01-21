Chelsea have reportedly held internal talks over a move for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran this week, with clubs once again making a move for sign the talented young striker in the January transfer window - and Todd Boehly believes that there is a chance for a deal to happen.

First-team opportunities could be imperative for the 'outrageous' South American with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers both in the first-team frame ahead of him so far this season at Villa Park, and that could see Chelsea make a move for his services.

Report: Chelsea 'Hold Internal Talks' Over Duran Move

The Blues are in the race for the Colombian star after summer interest

The report from Si Phillips' Substack states that Chelsea held internal talks on Monday over a move for Duran, having considered bidding for his services in the summer - with further contact from the Blues to Duran's representatives being held this week.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 603 15th Goals 7 2nd xG 5.82 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1 =5th Match rating 6.46 15th

Phillips' sources state that when Chelsea had heard of offers being made for Duran in the current window - namely from West Ham United and Paris Saint-Germain - the club approached his agents once again to gauge what the situation was surrounding Duran's future. Chelsea officials believe that, if clubs are putting bids in for the Colombian wonderkid, there is a chance that a deal can be completed for his services, and they evidently wish to be part of the race for his signature. Phillips wrote:

"Our sources say that when Chelsea heard offers were made for Duran (we’ve heard big offers have been made by both West Ham and PSG this week), we approached his agents again to see what the situation was. Chelsea believed that if clubs are putting bids in then there’s obviously a chance that something can be done."

The former MLS star was 'very' close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and sources stated that a deal was 99 percent done at that stage. However, concerns over the striker's attitude and the overall cost of any potential deal saw the move collapse - and since then, Duran has achieved wonders for Villa with 12 goals in just seven starts in all competitions so far this campaign.

However, Blues star Nicolas Jackson is in the form of his life at Stamford Bridge and appears to be showing no signs of slowing down in west London - and so first-team minutes could be an issue for Duran if he does make the move to Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has been in fine form for Aston Villa this season, with seven goals in just 603 minutes of Premier League football.

Jackson is also capable of playing on the wings, but with the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke shining this season, it's yet to be seen how Enzo Maresca would be able to fit them in.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-01-25.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea 'Prepared to Wait Until Summer' to Sign £70m Star Chelsea are willing to remain patient until the end of the season before entering negotiations for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.