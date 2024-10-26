Chelsea have held positive talks with youngster Josh Acheampong over a new deal at Stamford Bridge but there is no agreement yet between the parties, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The talented 18-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team and academy squads as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, with club chiefs wanting to tie him down to a new long-term deal before they allow him to play again.

But all parties currently remain calm about the situation and the decision was made amicably, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal. It's believed that the two parties were close to finding an agreement on terms three weeks ago, but there has been no progress since then.

Acheampong Highly Rated by Chelsea

Player's side taking their time with a decision

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that talks are ongoing and positive currently, with Chelsea rating the defender very highly and considering him to be a 'top prospect with big potential'.

Acheampong spoke with Enzo Maresca three weeks ago when a deal looked close to being agreed, and is said to be enjoying playing and developing under him. Maresca revealed before the win over Panathinaikos in midweek that the 18-year-old would have been part of the travelling squad to Athens, but the club decision to leave him out meant that wasn't possible.

That decision drew criticism from members of the fan base, however sources say the club's handling of the situation is consistent with any player in the last two years of their contract. The player's camp are not worried as there are still 18 months to run on his deal and they want to take their time to make a decision to ensure there is a clear pathway for Acheampong's development.

Chelsea had been hopeful that a deal would have been tied up already, but they are still optimistic an agreement will be found soon that suits all parties.

Josh Acheampong Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea U18 27 5 3 Chelsea U21 7 0 1 Chelsea Youth League 2 0 1 Chelsea 2 0 0

A host of top clubs have been monitoring the situation of the young defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, including Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Maresca Backs Sanchez to Improve

Spaniard made errors in defeat v Liverpool

Despite making errors during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal that Maresca is ready to give Robert Sanchez another chance to impress and solidify his spot as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

The Spaniard joined from Brighton in a £25million deal in the summer of 2023 and has been installed as the first-choice option in the Premier League this season, with summer signing Filip Jorgensen getting the nod in cup competitions and in Europe.

After his errors against Liverpool there had been some calls for Sanchez to be replaced, but Maresca is planning to stick by him currently before the situation is reviewed once the January transfer window opens.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/10/2024.