Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has suffered a slight defensive crisis at Stamford Bridge due to injuries, which could see the Blues make a move for a defender in the January transfer window - and reports state that England and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has been touted as a potential option to come back to Stamford Bridge.

The report from Fabrizio Romano states that Chelsea are 'seriously considering' to bring in another centre-back this month, due to the injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile - with Maresca keen to sew his team up at the back after going four games without a win against Everton, Palace, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

As a result, Guehi has been discussed as an option in internal circles - and whilst a deal is not easy, he is also a favourable target due to the fact the 'exceptional' defender only has 18 months left on his Selhurst Park contract. Trevoh Chalobah, who is on loan at Palace, also has a recall clause in his contract - and if all else fails, they could bring him in as an emergency option.

Guehi was massively linked with Newcastle United in the summer, with the Magpies having had four bids rejected for the former Chelsea man, and despite a deal looking close at the start of August, a move never materialised, with Guehi continuing his football in south London for the campaign.

18 months left on his contract could pose a problem for the Eagles. Guehi's outstanding performances at EURO 2024 alongside John Stones saw England reach the final, and that tempted Newcastle's interest alongside Liverpool. However, that experience could see him move to a team in European competition - and with Oliver Glasner's side unwilling to lose him on a free, a deal may have to be administered in either January or the summer if he doesn't renew his contract.

Guehi grew up in Chelsea's youth academy from the age of eight until the age of 21, where he joined Palace after two loan spells at Swansea City - and a romantic return could be on the cards if the Blues see fit to broker a deal.