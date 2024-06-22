Highlights Chelsea in talks with Jonathan David's reps for potential summer transfer, eyeing Ligue 1 striker to bolster squad options.

Lille president open to David's move, paving way for reasonable fee negotiation. Could be a coup at £30 million.

With his contract running until 2025, the Canada international is high on Chelsea's shortlist for striker position.

In their pursuit of a new striker this summer transfer window, Premier League outfit Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Jonathan David over a potential move, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported, though the Blues are yet to approach his Ligue 1 employers.

Nicolas Jackson’s arrival from Villarreal last summer has not set the Premier League alight and that, combined with Enzo Maresca’s arrival, means they are keen to bolster their striker ranks before the trading period slams shut.

In terms of David, his move to the Premier League has seemed inevitable for a number of seasons now - and the coming months could finally see him move from France to England. The United States-born marksman joined Lille from Belgian side Gent four years ago and has been a goalscoring sensation since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David ranks third on Lille’s all-time scoring list and the highest of the 21st century, having scored 84 goals in only 183 matches — a record of 0.46 goals per game.

Chelsea Hold Talks With David's Representatives

Could be available for £30 million this summer

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Orstein revealed that David, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2025, is high on their current shortlist and could be attainable thanks to his current contract situation. Ornstein's report suggests that Lille’s president, Olivier Letang, recently spoke out about David’s future and gave his blessing for him to make a move this summer, leaving the door ajar for would-be buyers.

“EXCL: Chelsea hold talks with reps of Lille striker Jonathan David over potential summer move. 24yo high among multiple #CFC options + contract 2025 so fee likely to be reasonable. No approach to #LOSC yet but good relations between clubs.”

However, the Blues are yet to approach David's employers over an official bid but believe their positive, pre-existing with the aforementioned Letang, thanks to them also owning fellow Ligue 1 team Strasbourg.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently suggested that the 48-cap, 26-goal Canada international could be available around the £30 million mark, which would be considered a coup in today’s day and age, all while revealing that both Chelsea and Aston Villa were among the clubs targeting the man in question, who has been previously described as the 'silent assassin'.

Manchester United-linked David, born in Brooklyn, New York, enjoyed a fruitful season with Lille in 2023/24, registering 26 goals and a further nine assists across 47 outings in all competitions.

David vs Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic David Jackson Minutes 2,641 2,810 Goals 19 14 Assists 4 5 Shots per game 2.3 2.3 Pass success rate (%) 82.7 78 Key passes per game 0.9 1.1 Overall rating 7.05 7.07

Chelsea Confirm Signing of Estevao Willian

Blues will pay £48 million for the wonderkid

Nicknamed 'Messinho' thanks to the qualities he shares with none other than Lionel Messi, Chelsea have got their hands on a player who could be the next big thing. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will pay an up front fee of €34 million (£28.7m) for the blistering 17-year-old but, according to The Athletic, that has the potential to rise to a figure as high as £48 million.

In an attempt to reshuffle their transfer plans, which will see them target young and promising talent rather than those at the peak of their powers, the signing of Estevao could kick-start the beginning of a new-look Blues with the likes of Kendry Paez, Angelo Gabriel and Andrey Sanots already through the Stamford Bridge doors.