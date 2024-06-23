Highlights Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of Lille forward Jonathan David

The Canada international has 12 months left on his deal with the Ligue 1 side

David is expected to be allowed to move on for a reasonable fee this summer

Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David is the latest name to be linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The London club’s desire to bolster their attacking ranks in the current window is no secret as they prepare for life under Enzo Maresca next season. The former Leicester City boss replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout at the end of last term after the Argentine coach spent just a single season in charge.

Chelsea will hope to improve on their sixth-placed finish and return to Champions League football. They will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League next term after Manchester United won the FA Cup in May to secure the Premier League's final Europa League spot.

Chelsea ‘hold talks’ with David

The Lille forward has 12 months left on his contract

Chelsea have ‘held talks’ with the representatives of Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, according to The Athletic. The article claims the 24-year-old is high on the list of targets at the London club and is expected to be available at a reasonable price this summer as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

A formal approach is yet to be made to Lille, but David Ornstein cites the positive relationship between both clubs, which could prove to be beneficial should Chelsea push forward to complete a move.

David, who has been described as a striker with a 'killer instinct', began his youth career in Canada but made the move to Belgium to join Gent in 2018. There, he made over 80 senior appearances for the club and scored 37 goals across all competitions.

Jonathan David 2023/24 stats for Lille in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 26 Assists 9 Minutes played 3,620

He signed for Lille ahead of the 2020/21 season and has gone on to make over 180 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. He has scored 84 goals and registered 18 assists in his four campaigns in France so far.

Chelsea have offer for Omorodion ‘rejected’

The club are expected to return with an improved bid

Chelsea have had a bit for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion ‘rejected’ by the Spanish club, according to recent reports. Football Insider claims that a £27m bid from Chelsea for the 20-year-old was rebuffed, but a second bid is expected for the striker.

Omorodion is under contract at Atletico until the summer of 2028 having joined the club for a nominal fee from Granada CF 12 months ago. After completing the move, the youngster spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves where he scored eight goals in his 35 La Liga appearances.

Rumours of a link to Omorodion come despite reports suggesting the club are pursuing a move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. Chelsea were also handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise when news emerged he has chosen Bayern Munich instead of opting to remain in the Premier League.

All stats courtest of transfermarkt.