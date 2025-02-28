Chelsea are, no doubt, among the most successful clubs in Premier League history. Situated in west London, the Blues' illustrious history includes five Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and a litany of other silverware.

Under Enzo Maresca’s stewardship, following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea have endured a mixed bag of success after starting the 2024/25 campaign brightly. Things have since plateaued and their top four credentials are in doubt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Having won the English top flight title six times, Chelsea are the joint-seventh most successful club in England.

The Italian, formerly of Leicester City, will be hoping to pull up trees – and potentially win silverware – in his second season and their kits for 2025/26, according to JPkits per footyheadlines, have been leaked ahead of schedule.

Chelsea’s Home, Away and Third Kit for 2025/26 Leaked

The away strip pays homage to Chelsea's 1974/75 side

No gold medal is on offer for guessing that Chelsea’s home kit will remain largely blue for the 2025/26 campaign; though, the ever-so-subtle detailing of white and red on the sides of the shirt and shorts give it a classic look.

They’ll be using the Nike Vaporknit 2025 template and their most-used kit will feature a grunge graphic of London, where the club is situated, architecture as a endearing nod to England's capital city.

In terms of the west London-based outfit’s away strip, the main colour will be off-white – officially called ‘Phantom’ – with thin stripes, a mixture of dark military green and red, going down from the collar to the bottom of the shirt.

Although Chelsea have periodically switched things up with black or an alternative shade of blue, their 2024/25 away kit – which is of a cream colour – is set to remain at Stamford Bridge, widely regarded as one of the best stadiums in Premier League history.

What is particularly special about their second kit is that it actually pays homage to their away kit from the 1974/75 season. Onto the third kit – which, admittedly, is seldom used – and the Blues have opted for a black kit with blue accents.

Taking inspiration from Nike’s Total 90 campaign using a classic crest from the 1990s, Chelsea’s third kit for next season has lovely detailing on the short sleeves, too, which adds a subtle punch to the off-white colouring.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper conundrum continues – and Maresca will have the summer transfer window to alleviate their issue but, whoever it is between the sticks, will be wearing one of the yellow, black or green jerseys that have been leaked.

The club, alongside their manufacturer Nike, are set to unveil their new kits for supporters to get their hands on in the summer of 2025 ahead of the new campaign, but the leaks have given them an insight into what to expect.