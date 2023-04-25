Chelsea are still hopeful that Mason Mount will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is approaching the final 12 months of his existing deal, but it appears that the Blues haven't given up on keeping him.

Chelsea contract news — Mason Mount

According to the Evening Standard, talks between Mount and Chelsea over his future at Stamford Bridge have resumed.

The outlet states that Todd Boehly has now asked the attacking midfielder to sign a new one or two-year deal after his decision to turn down the opportunity to put pen to paper on a seven-year contract.

It would give Chelsea time to sort out a longer term deal with Mount next season instead of selling him in the summer.

The MailOnline recently claimed that Newcastle United have already enquired about signing Mount but were quoted an £80m fee by their Premier League rivals.

What has Alex Crook said about Mason Mount and Chelsea?

Crook says there's still indeed hope at Chelsea that Mount will remain with them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "In terms of Mason Mount, I think if he goes anywhere, it'll be Liverpool, but just been getting noises the last couple of weeks that maybe Chelsea are still hopeful that they can get him to sign a new contract."

Does a short-term contract work for both parties?

Mount signing a new one or two-year deal instead of something longer could be a smart move for all involved.

From the England international's point of view, he won't be committing practically his whole career to the west London club. He can spend another 12 or 24 months assessing things before deciding whether he wants to be a part of Chelsea's future or do something different.

As for Boehly and Co, they won't be forced to sell Mount to Liverpool or Newcastle this summer and will have more time themselves to decide what they actually want to do with the player.

It's been a poor season for both Mount and Chelsea. Frank Lampard's side now have nothing to play for, while the Three Lions star has struggled to stay fit and deliver when he actually has been available.

As per Transfermarkt, he's scored just three goals in 35 appearances, which is extremely disappointing.

Be it at Chelsea, Liverpool or somewhere else, Mount will certainly be aiming to do much better in the 2023/24 campaign.