Ian Maatsen's move from Chelsea to Aston Villa unsurprisingly gave Blues fans woes about selling youth academy products for 'pure profit', sparking fears about Profit and Sustainability issues ahead of a huge transfer window for Enzo Maresca's side. But Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues didn't need to sell Maatsen, instead staying away from Borussia Dortmund's bold call of trying to lower their release clause asking price.

The Blues have been tipped to sell many of their homegrown youth stars to meet PSR targets, having spent heavily over the past two seasons on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and more. That saw doubts grow over the futures of their Cobham contingency with some academy-raised stars set to leave - but Sheth claims that the feeling at Stamford Bridge is that they don't have any issues about meeting the guidelines.

Chelsea Stars Had Been Linked With Exits

Their homegrown talents could have been sacrificed

Reports earlier in the month suggested that Maatsen, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher were all set to be on their way out of Chelsea, with their academy status meaning that they would classify as 'pure profit' when it came to helping with FFP rules.

Only Maatsen is looking somewhat close to the exit door so far, and whilst Broja continues to reign in interest from teams across the continent, reports touting Chalobah and Gallagher with the exit door have certainly dried up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have already spent over £1billion in transfer fees during the Todd Boehly era.

It's likely an indicator as to how little Chelsea actually needed to raise, especially with Omari Kellyman on the verge of a £19million switch to west London in a separate deal to the Maatsen transfer.

Sheth: Chelsea "Feeling" Is That They Have No Issues

The Blues could be in a better position than first thought

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth downplayed rumours that Chelsea were in need of the money, instead praising Todd Boehly and transfer chiefs for not bowing down to Dortmund's lowball offer. He said:

"We do know that before he went on loan to Dortmund, he signed a new contract at Chelsea. Now that contract came with a £35million release clause, but Borussia Dortmund couldn't pay that money. "They were unable to go up to £35m, and so they were in talks with Chelsea to try and negotiate on that release clause, and I think they might have been playing on the fact that they thought Chelsea might need to sell because, once again, of profit and sustainability rules. "Chelsea were holding firm. The feeling from Chelsea is that they haven't got any issues, as far as the PSR is concerned, and they don't need to sell below what they feel is the good market value. And so they were sticking properly to £35million."

PSR Rules Have Dominated Transfer Discourse

Premier League clubs are selling and buying stars from each other

There have been an influx of academy sales throughout the Premier League in recent weeks which speaks volumes towards the loopholes surrounding PSR.

Chelsea's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 12th xG 80.18 5th

Everton and Villa have swapped Lewis Dobbin and Tim Iroegbunam respectively, both for fees in the region of £10million as the deadline closes in at the end of the week, whilst Chelsea's sale of Maatsen to the Villans is, by definition, a deal that massively helps them with PSR - as it allows the club to receive a full £37.5million in terms of transfer fees that will more than likely be spent on new young players for the club to nurture as they have done in the new ownership era.

