Highlights Chelsea and Wolves agree £54million deal for Pedro Neto.

Clubs in advanced talks with player set to undergo a medical "soon".

Portugal international will add to abundance of wide options Enzo Maresca has at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed a fee worth €63million with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign winger Pedro Neto according to David Ornstein, with Fabrizio Romano reporting personal terms have also been agreed.

The Blues have been active in the transfer market once again this summer, and are now pressing ahead to improve their attacking options by adding the Portugal international to Enzo Maresca's squad.

Neto has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs this summer including Tottenham and Arsenal, while Man City were also keen to do a deal, but it's the west London outfit who have made the move to sign him and are pushing to get it done.

Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto

Negotiations ongoing with Wolves

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing with Wolves demanding a £60million fee to allow their star forward to leave the Molineux so close to the start of the new season.

But David Ornstein has revealed that the two clubs have reached an agreement worth €60million plus a further €3million in add-ons, with the player set to undergo a medical soon.

According to Romano, Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with his agent Jorge Mendes with no issue on the salary the player will earn and it's just about getting a deal done with Gary O'Neil's side.

Pedro Neto Wolves Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 20 2 9 1,519 FA Cup 4 1 2 210

Chelsea have already got an abundance of wide options in the squad with Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke all capable of playing there, but Neto has emerged as the top target to strengthen the position.

The club are also set to add Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion to the squad in the coming days after agreeing a deal to sign him, with midfielder Connor Gallagher set to go in the opposite direction as the club look to balance the books after another busy transfer window.

Neto was sensational for Wolves in the 2023/24 campaign, earning plaudits from his manager who called him "absolutely incredible", and led the way in the assist charts in the Premier League for much of the campaign before suffering a hamstring injury.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No Wolves player registered more assists than Pedro Neto in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Related Crystal Palace Eyeing Move for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Ahead of Marc Guehi's potential departure this summer, Oliver Glasner has earmarked two potential replacements.

Chelsea set for More Exits

Chalobah wanted by several clubs

While the spending continues at Stamford Bridge, the club are still looking to offload more players with Trevoh Chalobah expected to move on this summer.

The club have made the central defender available for transfer and the player has now accepted that he will forced to move on, in a similar situation to Gallagher.

Crystal Palace have shown an interest as they look to replace Newcastle-bound Marc Guehi, while West Ham have also looked at him to replace Kurt Zouma, although they are now set to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.