Highlights Chelsea are considering signing an experienced striker this summer.

The Blues could eventually opt for a creative-minded player, according to Ben Jacobs.

Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja are linked with a permanent Stamford Bridge exit.

Chelsea are yet to decide on signing an experienced striker, as the Blues remain in ‘talks’ regarding their summer plans, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea, who were expected to pursue a big-money move for an out-and-out attacker this summer, have so far opted to chase future prospects.

The Blues have recently announced the signing of Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman, while Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu is set to follow next.

Jacobs suggests Chelsea could still bring in an experienced striker, especially if last season’s loanees Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja depart.

It remains to be seen if new boss Enzo Maresca is happy with his current options in attack. Chelsea are looking to show faith in Nicolas Jackson after his promising debut season at Stamford Bridge, while Christopher Nkunku can also be utilised through the middle, playing as a false nine.

Jacobs says Chelsea could still turn their attention to ‘a more creative-minded’ player after the recent success of Cole Palmer, who shone for the Blues last campaign.

After spending £1bn in the Todd Boehly era already, the London outfit show no signs of stopping as they look to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League again this summer.

The Blues Consider Striker Possibilities

Ahead of Maresca’s first season

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has revealed that Chelsea are still considering multiple striker possibilities, despite the recent additions of Kellyman and Guiu:

“Chelsea need to decide if they want a more experienced striker in addition. And I think that if Broja and Lukaku depart, we certainly can't rule them out adding another attacker. “But it may well be that they go more for a creative-minded player, because they've still ultimately got Nicolas Jackson, Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Christopher Nkunku can also play as a false nine. “So it's now up to Chelsea to decide whether they want one more established striker or more of a creative-minded player, and I think talks are still ongoing, but they're definitely in conversations with other striker possibilities. “It's not like they've just poured cold water over everything because the Guiu deal is completed.”

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been linked with several strikers on the market, including Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier and more experienced options, such as Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak.

Beier is thought to be the cheapest option of the three – the 21-year-old has a £25m release clause this summer as he looks to depart the Bundesliga after an impressive debut season in Germany’s top division.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Everton Eye Armando Broja

The Albanian is expected to depart Stamford Bridge

Everton are ‘strong contenders’ to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer, according to the Guardian.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer – the Blues are keen to raise transfer funds by cashing in on several unwanted stars, including Broja, who had a difficult loan spell at Fulham last season.

The Slough-born forward played just 81 minutes of Premier League football at Craven Cottage, and Everton are now willing to give him another chance in England’s top division.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.