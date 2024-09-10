Chelsea have been exploring the possibility of relocating from Stamford Bridge to Earls Court as they seek a resolution to their stadium expansion plans, according to the Guardian. While the Blues have called their current home their own for 119 years, discussions about a potential move have now commenced.

Increasing the capacity from 42,000 is a major priority for the owners, but the difficulties of redeveloping their current stadium have led the club to explore a new site in west London. Discussions have been held with Transport for London (TfL), which oversees the Earls Court site, and the real estate developers, Delancey.

The Earl’s Court Development Committee (ECDC) currently plans to create a mixed-use development in the area, with no provision for a football stadium in its current plan. This is set to be presented next week to both Hammersmith and Fulham Council and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council, which could be a massive obstacle to the club's ambitions.

Related Every Premier League Club's Latest Stadium Plans (Complete Guide) The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Chelsea's New Stadium Plans

They have identified the Lillie Bridge depot as the area on which to build

Chelsea are believed to have developed plans and pinpointed the Lillie Bridge depot as the proposed site for their new stadium. Jason Gannon, the club’s chief executive, has been spearheading discussions and has had constructive talks with TfL and Delancey. However, Chelsea would need to reach an agreement with Chelsea Pitch Owners, who hold the freehold of Stamford Bridge and could potentially block any relocation efforts.

Chelsea have not completely dismissed the idea of remaining at Stamford Bridge, but there has been no advancement in any redevelopment plans. The stadium's close proximity to a tube line presents significant challenges for any potential rebuilding efforts.

Another potential hurdle for Chelsea is the internal conflict among their co-owners. Clearlake Capital, the majority shareholder, and Todd Boehly are at odds and are exploring options to buy each other out. But, as things stand, the club’s owners remain committed to maximising revenues by building one of the biggest and best stadiums in the country - which The Sun estimates could cost £1.5bn.

Chelsea Could Be Homeless For Six Years

The redevelopment plans could force the Blues to find a temporary home

Chelsea have considered a stand-by-stand rebuild, but they could be forced to play at a temporary home, likely Wembley Stadium (similarly to Tottenham when they redeveloped White Hart Lane), for six years were they to knock down Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun. The club made space for redevelopments to their current ground after completing the purchase of a 1.2-acre site next to Stamford Bridge from Stoll, a housing charity for veterans.

What's more, the Chelsea ownership group, fronted by Boehly, spent £2.5bn buying the club in 2022 and promised £1.75bn of further investment to get the Blues back on track during their post-Roman Abramovich era. But after spending over half of that amount on transfer incomings, the new stadium doesn't look any closer to being built than it did a decade ago.

Just as importantly, both Arsenal and Tottenham make significantly more money per home match than Chelsea - £870,000 and £1.03million more per game, respectively. So, for the west London outfit, redevelopment is a top priority for the future of the club as it aims to keep pace with Premier League standards. But in any case, it will cause a headache, with other temporary homes such as Fulham's Craven Cottage and West Ham's London Stadium being explored.