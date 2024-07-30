Highlights Chelsea are in shock talks with Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea could be about to spring one of the surprises of the transfer window, despite making a glut of signings already this summer - with David Ornstein reporting that the club are in talks with Napoli over striker Victor Osimhen in a deal that would see flopped star Romelu Lukaku move the other way after his failed spell at Stamford Bridge.

No fewer than £74million has been spent this summer, per Transfermarkt, whilst a future £30million has been spent on arrivals that will link up in 2025 in the form of Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez. Though the Blues have somewhat amassed that in transfer fees for outgoing stars such as Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson, there is a feeling that Chelsea are going too youngster-centric this summer with Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being their only incomings over the age of 20.

However, that could change with Osimhen's potential arrival, with Ornstein suggesting that the Nigerian could join on a loan-to-buy deal from Napoli.

Chelsea in Talks for Victor Osimhen

The striker has long been linked with a Premier League switch

The report by Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Napoli and Chelsea are holding talks for a deal that would see Lukaku move to the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona after a failed second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku could not get firing in a Chelsea side that had just won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel, but having excelled at Inter Milan before his move and at Roma last season, Napoli are interested in securing his services.

However, in a shock twist, that could see the Blues sign Napoli striker Osimhen. There are talks taking place between the two clubs that would see Chelsea try to sign the Nigeria star - with a season-long loan and buy option being flaunted as the Blues aim to solve their striker issues with the addition of one of Europe's top talents.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking, 2022/23 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =9th Goals 26 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 4th Man of the Match Awards 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Match rating 7.45 1st

Although Lukaku's move would be expected to be permanent, Osimhen's would be an initial loan. However, there would be an option-to-buy clause and as a result, if the loan deal did come to fruition, any suggestions over a permanent move would likely hinge upon how Osimhen would fare in west London.

Lukaku would be reunited with former coach Antonio Conte, who he excelled with at Inter as he scored 47 Serie A goals in 72 games under the Italian before his departure from the San Siro.

Osimhen Would be Ideal for Chelsea

The club have needed an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson

Osimhen would be a superb signing for Chelsea and he certainly could be the man to elevate the club to that next level. There is no doubting the quality of the Blues' midfield including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku; but with only Nicolas Jackson as an out-and-out striker, they could do with a new man to at least challenge the Senegal international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen has 21 goals in 35 games for Nigeria.

Osimhen would be a clear upgrade, having bagged double figures in the league in each of his six full-seasons as a professional player. The striker joined Napoli in 2020 after just one full campaign at Lille, and with a record of 65 goals in just 108 Serie A games for the Gli Azzurri, Osimhen is evidently a player who knows where the back of the net is.

His 31-goal haul in just 39 games back in 2022/23 saw Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years and the club would be loathed to lose him - but a permanent deal for Lukaku could be a great addition after finishing as low as 10th in the league last time out.

