Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is an "incredible talent", according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

The 22-year-old registered his first goal contribution for his new club last Saturday — an assist in the 3-1 win against Leicester City — and Jacobs thinks that could help him to really kick-start his career at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news — Mykhailo Mudryk

After being left out of the Chelsea side for quite a few games, Graham Potter brought Mudryk into the team for the victory at the King Power Stadium and he was able to make an impact after setting up Mateo Kovacic.

"Mykhailo will get better and better, in my view," Potter told the Blues' official website after the game. "He’s a young player who hasn’t got that much experience, so every game he’ll get better and better.

"His attitude’s fantastic, he wants to help the team, wants to work with the team, so I’m delighted for him that he could get an assist and help us win."

As per Transfermarkt, Mudryk's appearance against Leicester was only his third Premier League start since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. However, if he continues to play like how he did at the King Power Stadium, then more will come his way before the campaign concludes.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea?

Jacobs thinks Mudryk could now kick on at Chelsea following his impressive display versus the Foxes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Mykhailo Mudryk is an incredible talent who has a lot of potential. Everybody saw what he's capable of in the Champions League for Shakhtar and Shakhtar themselves said that he's one of the best three players in his position in Europe at the moment. But it's clearly taking him a little bit of time to settle into Chelsea.

"Despite a very encouraging debut, which was more of a cameo, really, at Liverpool, after that, he got a heavy cold and has been in and out of the squad since. So the assist that he got for Mateo Kovacic's incredible goal against Leicester was very important because it's a little thing like that that could really get him going."

Can Mykhailo Mudryk build on his Leicester performance?

Of course. As Jacobs mentioned, Mudryk is a talented player. If he wasn't, Chelsea wouldn't have spent the kind of money they did on him.

Coming to a new country and league after not playing for a long time, the Ukraine international, who's earning £100,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, according to Capology, needs to be managed carefully, something Potter is currently doing.