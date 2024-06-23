Highlights Nico Williams is among the names being considered at Chelsea this summer

The club are in the market for an attacker but saw their pursuit for Michael Olise fail

Williams has a significant release clause of €58m which will be a stumbling block

Chelsea are in the market for an attacker this summer and after their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise failed, a number of names have emerged as potential alternatives in the transfer market, including Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The London club had been heavily linked with Olise, along with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United. However, reports emerged on Friday that the winger has opted to move to Germany instead and join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Chelsea’s links with Olise date back to his youth career where he spent seven years at the club. They pushed to re-sign him 12 months ago, but the 22-year-old, who has been described as 'astonishing' by BBC reporter John Bennett, instead opted to extend his contract with Palace and remain at Selhurst Park for at least one further season.

Williams ‘considered’ by Chelsea

He is on the club’s shortlist of potential targets

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Athletic Bilbao’s Williams was considered by the Chelsea board. He reported in his Daily Briefing that the 21-year-old was on their radar last year, but Manchester City’s Cole Palmer instead emerged as the priority target.

"Chelsea have made contact in recent months to understand the conditions of any potential deal for Williams. What I’m told now, is that although the appreciation remains, Chelsea are not advancing on Williams, because of the cost of the deal."

Romano claims that Chelsea have made contact with the Spanish outfit in recent months to gain an understanding of the player’s situation and what it would take to complete a deal. However, while appreciation of Williams remains, it has been suggested that the significant release clause and wage demands would be too much for Chelsea at this time.

Williams only signed a contract extension with his club in December and it reportedly includes a €58m release clause. The youngster isn’t short of potential suitors, either, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle all among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Williams.

Nico Williams 2023/24 stats for Athletic Bilbao in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 8 Assists 19 Minutes played 2,733

Williams has spent his entire senior career so far with Athletic Bilbao. He joined the club’s youth set up in 2013 and had brief spells with their feeder club Basconia and their B team before making the step up to the senior side in 2021.

Chelsea star ‘set’ for Premier League switch

The striker spent some of last season on loan

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is expected to depart the club on a permanent basis this summer after 38 senior appearances for the West London club. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea as a youth player but has never quite been able to establish a starting place in the team.

Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham but is now expected to move on a permanent deal. According to Sky in Germany, a Premier League move is expected for the forward, despite interest from the Bundesliga.

Wolves and Everton are among the clubs credited with interest in Broja, while Serie A giants AC Milan are also in the mix. The striker is under contract until the summer of 2028 having signed a six-year contract extension in 2022.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.