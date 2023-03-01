A Chelsea star could return to action within the next two weeks after a long road to recovery, it has been claimed.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is 'making big progress' in his bid to return to the matchday squad at Stamford Bridge, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

Blues head coach Graham Potter, who has come under fire due to a woeful run of form, is close to being able to call upon the France international after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Chelsea injury news - N'Golo Kante

According to the Evening Standard, Kante has handed Chelsea a major boost after returning to training last week and he is now close to being available for selection.

The report suggests the central midfielder could be back on the pitch in March after he was pictured warming up alongside teammates at the west Londoners' Cobham training base.

Kante has been out of action since being forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury suffered during the early stages of the campaign.

While the former Leicester City man's return to the fray will come as a boost to Chelsea, he is set to hand his current employers further good news as he is on the verge of signing a new contract.

The Blues have been desperate to tie Kante down to fresh terms as his current agreement, which is worth £290,000-per-week, is due to expire in the summer.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Kante?

Dinnery understands that Kante has stepped up his recovery and, having headed back onto the training pitches, a return to action is in the offing.

The injury news journalist believes the 2018 World Cup winner could be back in contention for a place in Chelsea's matchday squad within the next two weeks.

Dinnery told GiveMeSport: "I'm not really too sure that Graham Potter knows what his strongest XI is. He is a manager who is making a ridiculous amount of changes to his team week in, week out.

"It's a tough call with regard to when Kante will come back into the team, but he is making big progress and big moves.

"Kante should, in theory, be pushing for that matchday squad within the next 10 days or up to 21 days, maybe."

Would Kante's return come as a major boost?

Kante has made 262 appearances for Chelsea, according to Transfermarkt, and his presence has been sorely missed in the middle of the park.

The Blues have registered some underwhelming results in recent weeks and have only sealed one win since the turn of the year, leading to question marks over Potter's future.

A long-term hamstring injury has restricted Kante to just 175 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, but he still made an impact while on the pitch.

Sofascore statistics show the 31-year-old averaged 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and won 60 per cent of his ground duels during the early-season clashes with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kante, who has been on Chelsea's books since completing a £30million switch in 2016, will add much-needed steel to the Blues' midfield.

