Chelsea captain Reece James is picking up “an unwanted habit” of sustaining injuries at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the length of his potential absence.

The Blues right-back missed Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham United through a hamstring issue last weekend.

Chelsea injury news – Reece James

It was meant to be an exciting start to the season for James this term, having a full pre-season under his belt.

The full-back will have aimed to put his injury woes behind him after being named Chelsea captain earlier this summer.

However, the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring issue in training before last weekend’s trip to West Ham.

Pochettino confirmed the news at his pre-match press conference last Friday, saying (via Sky Sports): “It's a hamstring. It's not a few days, a few weeks, maybe.

“I think it's a sad moment because he's our captain, he was so excited to be the captain, full of energy. We are going to assess him day by day.

“He is going to come back stronger than he was."

James has started his rehabilitation, having undergone assessments on the injury.

The 16-cap England international played in most of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their season-opener this month, putting in an impressive display on the right-hand side of defence.

Brown has also described the £250,000 per-week earner’s injury to GIVEMESPORT as a “massive blow.”

And the journalist indicates that James could be absent for two weeks and that Chelsea “don’t look the same team” without their captain or left-back Ben Chilwell in the side.

Reece James Chelsea Stats Appearances 148 Goals 11 Assists 20 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about James’ injury at Chelsea?

Speaking about when James and Chilwell are absent, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea just don't look the same team. They don't have the same cutting-edge pace or threat going forward when one of James or Chilwell is missing.

“It's a real shame that this has happened to James because he missed a lot of time last season, and this is becoming a bit of an unwanted habit for him.

“It's a hamstring, I believe. So, it's not a serious one, but if he's going to be out for a couple of weeks, according to the manager, that's bad news for Chelsea, and they want him back as soon as possible.”

What next for Chelsea this summer?

Chelsea will look to respond to last weekend’s defeat at the London Stadium when they return to action on Friday evening when newly-promoted Luton Town travel to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues then host AFC Wimbledon in a second-round Carabao Cup tie next Wednesday, before Nottingham Forest are the visitors in west London to round off the first batch of games before the season’s first international break.

Meanwhile, Brown has criticised the performances of Ukrainian winger Mykahlio Mudryk in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, stating he doesn’t believe the youngster deserves a start.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GMS that Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are the two players most likely to be sold next at Stamford Bridge, hinting the academy products’ time in west London could almost be over.