Highlights Chelsea head into the 2024/25 season with a bloated squad of 43 players with Pedro Neto and Samu Omorodion set to join.

Enzo Maresca faces a challenge in selecting a starting XI from the six goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 10 midfielders, and 15 forwards at his disposal.

Maresca has a wealth of midfield talent, including record signings Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are the most unpredictable team in the Premier League when it comes to the transfer window. No one quite knows what Todd Boehly and the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge are going to do next.

The Blues are heading into the 2024/25 season with a new manager and an even more bloated squad than in the previous campaign. There are 41 senior members in the squad at the time of writing, with Pedro Neto and Smu Omorodion set to increase that number to 43 in the coming days.

That said, below are all the players Enzo Maresca will have at his disposal during his debut season as the Chelsea manager. Trying to predict his preferred XI from the 43 options is almost impossible.

Related 3 Ways Chelsea Could Line Up in 2024/25 Enzo Maresca has no shortage of choices when it comes to picking his Chelsea starting XI.

Goalkeepers

Number of options: 6

It's usually difficult even for the second-choice goalkeeper to get sufficient game time in a season. So imagine the situation the sixth-choice shot-stopper at Stamford Bridge will be feeling heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen are expected to be the two men in contention for a starting berth under Maresca as the two most capable ball-playing 'keepers on the books. However, Djordje Petrovic will feel hard done by as the Serbian impressed at times when deputising for Sanchez in the previous term.

Some may even be unaware that Kepa Arrizabalaga is still contracted to the club despite spending the 2023/24 season at Real Madrid. The most expensive goalkeeper in football history is expected to depart the Blues before the transfer window closes, but he is still part of a six-strong group of 'keepers as things stand.

Chelsea Goalkeepers (2024/25) Player Age Robert Sanchez 26 Filip Jorgensen 22 Djordje Petrovic 24 Kepa Arrizabalaga 29 Marcus Bettinelli 32 Lucas Bergstrom 21

Defenders

Number of options: 12

Chelsea, surprisingly, have rather sensible numbers in the full-back areas. Club captain Reece James and Malo Gusto share the responsibility for the right-hand side of the backline while Ben Chilwell and Euro 2024 star Marc Cucurella occupy the left flank. Youngster Caleb Wiley is one for the future and isn't likely to be in first-team contention for the time being.

Related Every Current Premier League Captain [Ranked] From Reece James to Virgil van Dijk, these are how the Premier League captains stack up against one another.

Maresca typically plays with five defenders, meaning he currently has seven players to fit into three central roles in his defence. On the occasions the Italian boss switches to a four-at-the-back system, there's even less room for these players.

Levi Colwill looks to be the first choice in this regard. Summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo is in contention for a starting role, along with Wesley Fofana, Benoit Dadiashile and Axel Disasi. The latter hasn't started a single game in pre-season and looks to have fallen down the pecking order under the new boss.

Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly training with the youth team as the club attempt to move him on, while Bashir Humphreys may seek an opportunity for first-team football on loan.

Chelsea Defenders (2024/25) Player Age Levi Colwill 21 Axel Disasi 26 Benoit Badiashile 23 Wesley Fofana 23 Tosin Adarabioyo 26 Trevoh Chalobah 25 Bashir Humphreys 21 Marc Cucurella 26 Ben Chilwell 27 Caleb Wiley 19 Reece James 24 Malo Gusto 21

Midfielders

Number of options: 10

If the heart of the defence looks slightly crowded, the engine room at Stamford Bridge is packed. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo joined the west London outfit in 2023 for record fees and will be expecting plenty of game time in the upcoming campaign as a result.

This leaves, at most, one position in the middle of the park open for another player to break into. Conor Gallagher's imminent move to Atletico Madrid has opened up a space from Mauricio Piochettino's 2023/24 line-up.

Related Why Chelsea Keep Selling Their Academy Players The Blues have sold some fan favourites in recent years

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has a brilliant understanding of what the manager wants after working with Maresa at Leicester City. The Englishman's main rival for a place in the starting XI looks to be Romeo Lavia, who has returned to fitness after an injury-hit term last time out.

There's a raft of young stars who will need to remain patient in their search for senior minutes. Omari Kellyman and Renato Veiga were both signed earlier in the summer and are certainly two players to keep an eye on in the years to come.

Chelsea Midfielders (2024/25) Player Age Moises Caicedo 22 Romeo Lavia 20 Lesley Ugochukwu 20 Renato Veiga 21 Enzo Fernandez 23 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 25 Carney Chukwuemeka 20 Cesare Casadei 21 Omari Kellyman 18 Tino Anjorin 22

Forwards

Number of options: 15

The front three Maresca will select for the opening Premier League fixture against Manchester City is anyone's guess. Cole Palmer is the most likely of the three right-wing options to line up against his former employers, although Pedro Neto's imminent arrival could change the England international's role in the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer was Chelsea's top goalscorer in the 2023/24 season as the Englishman found the net 25 times in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Neto can all play on the left flank, leaving the manager with a selection headache ahead of him. There are seven senior strikers at the club as things stand, with Samu Omorodion set to add to that number when he completes his move from Atletico Madrid.

Related Chelsea Think £52m Star Will Score Double Figures Next Season Chelsea are confident that a fully fit Christopher Nkunku will make a big impact at Stamford Bridge in the 2024-25 season.

Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu will all hope to stake their claim in the centre-forward role, while Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja look to be heading for the exit door.

Chelsea Forwards (2024/25) Player Age Cole Palmer 22 Angelo 19 Noni Madueke 22 Raheem Sterling 29 Mykhailo Mudryk 23 Diego Moreira 20 Christopher Nkunku 26 Nicolas Jackson 23 Romelu Lukaku 31 Armando Broja 22 David Datro Fofana 21 Deivid Washington 19 Marc Guiu 18 Pedro Neto (Pending) 24 Samu Omorodion (Pending) 20