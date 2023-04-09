Over £600 million spent, 12th in the Premier League table, and on their third manager in the space of a season – it is fair to say that Chelsea’s new owners are having a torrid first year in English football.

And now, The Daily Mail have reported that an inside source has slammed the new ownership, despite the owners being optimistic.

Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was the latest embarrassment of their season, with the Blues looking tame compared to the relegation candidates.

The match was Frank Lampard’s first game back in charge, following Graham Potter’s sacking last week.

The managerial merry-go-round continues as Chelsea ditch Potter for Lampard

Lampard’s return to the Chelsea dugout means that the west London side have had three different managers in charge this season, and four if you count Bruno Saltor’s match against Liverpool.

He was appointed on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent successor to Potter, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique rumoured to be the favourites.

Potter’s sacking less than seven months into a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge was unsurprising for many fans, with the Blues slipping to eleventh after their defeat to Aston Villa.

And for Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, that form was enough to pull the plug.

The Mail write that the pair came into the English game thinking that it would be better to appoint a promising coach like Potter, rather than an experienced manager who, “had been spat out by rivals.”

Potter’s sacking seems to illustrate they had got it wrong, and fans turning on the former Brighton man showed everyone was travelling in, “divergent directions.”

Lampard's reputation a big factor in his appointment as interim boss

The report also states that Lampard’s return came in part because of the admiration for him around the west London club

There will be hopes that he can unite the fans and get them behind the team for the final matches of the season, especially due to his status as a legendary Chelsea player.

Around Stamford Bridge, there is said to be a feeling that Lampard was harshly sacked during his first stint as Chelsea boss between August 2019 and January 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 28, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

However, the coach has failed to excel since leaving the post and was relieved of his responsibilities at Everton in January this year as the club faced relegation.

Does Frank Lampard stand any chance of getting the Chelsea job permanently?

In truth, it looks unlikely. Sources suggest that for Lampard to have any chance of staying at the club past the end of the season, he would have to lift the Champions League in a fashion similar to Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

Chelsea are said to be in “a mess”

With players galore arriving in the dressing room and the coaching staff being changed twice already, nobody from the outside thinks the new owners are running the club well.

Gary Neville has previously likened Chelsea's new owners to, "kids in a sweet shop."

And, according to this latest report, people at the club hold a similar view.

“It’s a f***ing mess, of course it is,” one source close to the executives admitted this week. “No one is pretending this was the plan.”

Boehly remains optimistic

Despite opinions from both inside and outside the club saying otherwise, Boehly and his partners seemingly believe many parts of their takeover have gone according to plan.

Although Chelsea lost £121 million last season and have spent a significant sum to bring players in, Boehly and Eghbali remain confident that the club are in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

And despite Chelsea’s league position, it is worth remembering they have recruited several young, talented players and have tied them down to long-term contracts.

The likes of Wesley Fofana and Enzo Fernandez are cause for optimism, and while Mykhailo Mudryk has not performed in London as fans might have expected him to, he was highly rated while at Shakhtar Donetsk.

One thing is for sure though. Chelsea fans, players, owners and employees alike cannot wait for this season to end.