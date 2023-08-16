Highlights Chelsea have spent a staggering amount on their midfield, with Enzo Fernandez (£106m), Moises Caicedo (£115m), and Romeo Lavia (£58m) joining the team.

Chelsea’s midfield spending spree has become the biggest talking point in English football.

Enzo Fernandez at £106million from January has been followed by Moises Caicedo at £115m and now Romeo Lavia at £58m.

It’s extraordinary expenditure - particularly as the three players have a total of 93 Premier League appearances between them and none are over the age of 22.

There was a vision behind the madness though and here we break down how Chelsea ended up with the priciest midfield in the game...

Laying Foundations

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali made their intentions clear at Chelsea from day one and the first couple of months were spent plotting how they could get Chelsea back to the top of the game on and off the pitch. Then they started to throw money around.

An initial £368m summer spend set the tone for what is now approaching a staggering £1billion overhaul.

Chelsea had won the Champions League in 2021, one year before the Boehly-led consortium took over at Stamford Bridge. But there were concerns about the attitude and application of a few players while, from another angle, there were worries about age of the squad. On paper the likes of Jorginho, N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic seemed fine but by the back end of 2022 there was a feeling the team, and midfield particularly, would need revitalising.

It was in January that the aggressive phase of this new Chelsea really began.

The Enzo Fernandez Deal

The Blues went hunting in Lisbon to sign Enzo Fernandez, a place they had shown intentions previously. They lowballed Benfica with a £75million offer but returned to the table right at the end of the winter window.

Benfica were annoyed with the manner of business yet when Chelsea finally caved in and triggered the £106million release clause, had little choice but to sell.

The deal became a record-breaking fee and sparked surprise. Chelsea have never been strangers to big deals but even Roman Abramovich never went around doing business in this way.

Sources within the game have little doubt Chelsea overpaid for Enzo in terms of what he would usually be worth on the market but his profile was the fit they felt was needed to get the club where they need to be, so Chelsea did it anyway.

And they don’t regret it one bit.

The Big Exodus

Enzo began to settle into the Premier League but could not help Chelsea shake off a troubled season. They ended in 12th position and with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard all taking charge at various times of the season, it was time to search for yet another manager.

Mauricio Pochettino was named as boss at the end of May and by such time Chelsea had already begun to draw up a list of players that no longer fitted with the vision.

Twelve key players have left and not all of them were planned. Kante - who Chelsea wanted to keep one more year - was tempted by the new wealth of Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Blowing up a squad that had experienced Champions League success so recently seems alien to most of us yet the Chelsea ownership see this as a step towards English dominance. They are building a side that will still be going strong in 2030 - and even those young players that don't quite cut it will still hold good resale value.

Turning to Caicedo

The Blues first looked at Brighton’s midfielder at the start of 2023 and by the time Kante moved to Saudi Arabia in mid-June, Chelsea’s need for a replacement intensified. Caicedo was the top target all summer long.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has an incredible ability to get across the turf and has a tenacity about him that is not dissimilar to fashion in which Kante used to dart around.

It took almost two months to agree a fee but Chelsea’s recruitment staff accept that is partly their own fault—they were responsible for changing the state of the midfield market with that incredible purchase of Fernandez, and Brighton took advantage.

They used that move, as well as transfers of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, to declare they were looking for at least £100million. Eventually they got their way - in no small part thanks to a nudge from Liverpool bidding for him with huge money.

Chelsea had initially opened their bidding for him around £60m and knew Caicedo wanted them. They saw Liverpool's £111m offer and raised it, landing him a few days later. It was more than they wanted to pay but Chelsea could not bear the thought of letting their top target join a rival.

Again though, Chelsea do not seem fussed about this record British transfer fee. In their eyes they have a player that will be worth much more by the time he hits his mid-20s, sources say.

Hijacking Lavia

It seemed incredible that Liverpool almost stole Caicedo. But as Chelsea overcame that shock they set about an ambush of their own and went for Lavia - the Reds’ No.1 target.

A plan opened up over the summer that meant Enzo Fernandez would not remain as just a sitting midfielder. By pitching him with a pivot of two top class Premier League midfielders, there was a feeling they could make huge strides in terms of top-flight status.

With this trio in the middle of the park, Chelsea can make a jump and reach the top four - at least.

Liverpool should have landed Lavia and offered £45m last week. But they stuttered, lowballed, and their pursuit of Caicedo led to Lavia wondering how much they really wanted him.

It is understood he was also impressed by Chelsea's long-contract and project pitch - and now they have pinched him.

It's an outlandish move from Chelsea but one that sets them up remarkably well for the future.

How Are They Doing This?

You cannot blow £279million on three midfielders and expect to comply with UEFA rules and regulations totally.

Chelsea know the situation they are in. Missing out on the Champions League on top of the huge transfer outlay means they have to work on bringing in cash.

More players will be sold and those produced through the Academy system will help the club best in terms of sales as they are viewed differently in the UEFA FFP calculations, compared to players who have been purchased. This is why the likes of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah will find it almost impossible to survive.

The length of new contracts helps Chelsea too as the Blues have exploited FFP regulations by spreading the fees over longer periods of time. That scenario is being cracked down on now but it will help protect Chelsea from penalty threats. And over the next couple of seasons, as they re-emerge domestically and on the European scene, they feel the risk of the spend will prove worth every penny.

The pressure will now fall onto Pochettino: You can’t spend this much cash and not deliver trophies.