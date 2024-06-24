Highlights Chelsea's search for a new striker has seen interests in Jhon Duran and Serhou Guirassy fade, making way for fresh targets.

Potential targets Jonathan David and Marc Guiu have emerged, and so interest wanes in Duran due to other options on Chelsea's radar.

Chelseaare unlikely to sign aging players under Todd Boehly's young squad philosophy; gearing up for a youthful super team.

Chelsea's hunt for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson next season has seen plenty of strikers linked with a move to west London with Todd Boehly willing to continue his spending spree at the Stamford Bridge helm. But there are two names who may no longer be part of the running, with interests in Jhon Duran and Serhou Guirassy both being reported as going 'increasingly cold' as we enter the beginning of the transfer window.

The Blues struggled for goals in the first half of last season but Jackson appeared to have found his shooting boots at the turn of the year, notching seven goals and two assists in 15 Premier League game for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino - a ratio of almost two goals every two games, which is a solid tally in the top-flight. But despite his improvement, Chelsea will want backup; and that won't come in the form of Duran or Guirassy, with BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella stating that the interest in the duo 'had gone incredibly cold'.

Jhon Duran Interest from Chelsea 'Has Gone Cold'

The Colombian endured a decent season for the Villans

A report on Sunday evening suggested that Chelsea were internally discussing who to sign as their next striker target, in a bid to offer Jackson some competition - with Armando Broja likely to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer with increased interest from Everton amongst others.

Lille's Jonathan David has emerged as a target, but with his price tag being under £30million, there is expected to be competition for his services from other clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United; whilst Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu has a £5million release clause and looks to be a hugely attainable option.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th xG Difference 2.77 2nd Match rating 6.32 20th

However, according to Kinsella, the Blues' interest in long-term targets Guirassy and Aston Villa's Duran has now gone 'increasingly cold' - which has blossomed out of the fact that other striking targets are on their mind. Villa star Duran was thought to potentially be on his way to Chelsea in a separate £40million deal that would have seen Ian Maatsen move to the Midlands, but with Chelsea instead plumping for youngster Omari Kellyman from the Villans, there is less of a need to bring Duran to Stamford Bridge and so his potential signing has taken a back seat for now.

Meanwhile, Guirassy has had the season of his life at VfB Stuttgart, helping the German club to finish above Harry Kane's Bayern Munich into second and securing Champions League football in the process. But at the age of 28, the Blues could be looking for someone who is a more suitable long-term option to accompany their young squad.

Chelsea Will Opt For Young Options

The Blues have been reshaping their squad for the best part of two years

It's very rare that Chelsea will sign a player who is aging in the current Todd Boehly era. Even without Thiago Silva leaving the club in the summer, the average age of the squad was the youngest in the division last season and his exit will only expedite that - meaning that a move for a striker with experience behind his credentials is highly unlikely.

The Blues are aiming to build an expensive-yet-high potential super team that can blossom together over the next few years in west London, with parts of their squad beginning to come together in recent months as Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto especially acted as the standout stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea's sixth-placed finish last season came after just three Premier League losses in 2024.

Broja's departure would give them £30million to spend in that department if his valuation can be met, and with David being linked for a cut-price, he seems to be the best option.

In terms of Duran, however, his development could be best served at Villa. The Colombian had been learning from Ollie Watkins throughout the campaign and with eight goals in 37 games in all competitions - with just 10 of those being starts - it wasn't the worst campaign in the world and the former Chicago Fire star knows where he stands in the Midlands.

Related Chelsea Now Pushing to Sign Nico Williams Nico Williams has lit up EURO 2024 and that could see Chelsea take hold to sign him

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-06-24.