Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a watchful eye on Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to recent reports.

New manager Enzo Maresca will take charge on July 1 ahead of pre-season after former boss Mauricio Pochettino spent just 12 months at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea did qualify for European football last term as their sixth-placed finish confirmed their place in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

Maresca will be tasked with guiding Chelsea back into the top four and back into the Champions League, as well as getting the best out of what is a very young and exciting squad. Further additions could be made this summer and a number of names have already been linked.

Chelsea ‘interested’ in Calafiori

Tottenham are also keen

One of the more recent names to emerge as a possible target is Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. The Italy international has caught the attention of clubs across Europe, including Tottenham, Newcastle and Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli.

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs have already held initial talks, but Chelsea are one of the clubs scouting the defender at this summer’s Euros in Germany. The article claims a move will be complicated given Bologna will have to pay 40% of any fee received for his sale to his former club, Basel.

Riccardo Calafiori Bologna stats in 2023/24 Stat Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Minutes played 2,790

Calafiori, who has been described as a 'special' player, rose through the ranks at Roma before moving to Switzerland in 2022. After just one season at Basel, he was signed by Serie A side Bologna and now he is wanted by Europe’s elite. Before the Euros, he had just three senior caps under his belt yet started Italy’s opening game against Albania on Saturday night.

In his first three games for the national team, according to FTalentScout, he played 185 minutes, won all five of his aerial duels, made three interceptions and three tackles, while also completing 209 passes with 91% accuracy.

Serie A giants scout Chelsea man

He has a £35million price tag

AC Milan sent scouts to Italy’s opening Euro 2024 game against Albania to watch Chelsea’s Armando Broja, according to reports. The Mirror claim he is a transfer target for the Serie A club and they want to pursue a move, but are hesitant due to the £35million price tag Chelsea have placed on him.

The 22-year-old has over 30 senior appearances for Chelsea, but is seemingly not part of the club’s plans for the future as he spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham. Injuries hampered the early stages of the 2023/24 season, but he made just six starts while on loan at Craven Cottage.

He scored just one goal last term in the Premier League while still at Chelsea. It came against Fulham, the club he would eventually join, in a 2-0 win back in October last year. In his eight appearances while on loan, he didn’t score a single goal and registered just one assist.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt.