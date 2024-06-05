Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer.

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Blues were considering signing the Colombia international on loan in January as he struggled for playing time under Unai Emery.

Duran, who has been described as a 'special' player by Unai Emery, joined Villa from Chicago Fire in an £18million deal last summer and made 23 Premier League appearances for the club – only three of them in the starting lineup.

The 20-year-old was stuck behind Ollie Watkins last campaign and could seek a summer move in search of regular playing time.

Duran’s agent, Jonathan Herrera, recently said in the Colombian media that interest from Chelsea ‘always existed’ and a recent managerial change ‘should not affect’ the situation.

Villa could look to make a profit on the centre-forward, who signed a five-year deal with the Villains last summer, as the club approach their Champions League debut next season and may be willing to strengthen in other areas.

Was considered in January

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein revealed that Duran is on Chelsea’s shortlist again this summer, while interest is also growing in other clubs:

“Colombia international Duran, 20, was considered by Chelsea in January and is again among the candidates to strengthen their frontline this summer, while enquiries have also arrived from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Spain.”

Newly appointed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino, could look to bolster his forward line with another young player this summer.

As strikers on loan, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja, are unlikely to feature in the Italian manager’s plans next season, Blues’ forward Nicolas Jackson is likely to need back-up in his second season with the club.

Duran, who made 37 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season, has scored eight goals for Emery’s side, which achieved their best Premier League finish since 1996.

Jhon Duran Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Chelsea Linked with Crystal Palace Duo

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are on the radar

Chelsea ‘continue to like’ Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze and could target a move for the two attackers this summer, according to The Athletic.

The duo impressed for Palace last season as the Eagles finished 10th in the Premier League under manager Oliver Glasner.

The London side are unlikely to keep both of the stars beyond the summer as many top English sides are interested, including Chelsea.

The Blues tried to sign Olise last summer after activating his release clause, but the Frenchman decided to extend his contract at Selhurst Park.

According to the BBC, Palace could demand at least £120 million for both Olise and Eze this transfer window after they both signed long-term deals recently.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.