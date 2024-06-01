Highlights Chelsea are considering signing Benjamin Sesko, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal.

Sesko, a 21-year-old forward, scored 14 Bundesliga goals in his first season with RB Leipzig.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attacking options in what could be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are seriously in the conversation regarding the signing of Benjamin Sesko, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko enjoyed a fruitful first season in Germany, scoring 18 goals in 42 games for RB Leipzig as they finished 4th in the Bundesliga. This excellent campaign has prompted interest from a host of clubs in Europe, most notably Arsenal, who have reportedly been told by the Slovenian's representatives that he's interested in a move to North London.

However, the Gunners are yet to make a formal offer for the player, and Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in Sesko, while Paris Saint-Germain may also look to move for the striker.

Jacobs: Chelsea are 'Seriously in the Sesko Conversation'

The goalscorer could be available for £45 million

After excelling on loan in the Austrian second division for FC Leifering, Sesko burst onto the scene in the 2021/22 season, scoring 11 goals for RB Salzburg. Then followed an even better campaign, where an 18-goal season earned him a move across Red Bull clubs, to Leipzig, where the 21-year-old has announced himself to Europe as one of the hottest young striker prospects on the continent.

Now, a number of Europe's biggest clubs are after the player, having demonstrated his capabilities in one of Europe's top five leagues. At 6'5, his size and physical stature makes him a unique forward that offers superb movement in behind, combined with cute combination play and expert finishing while football analyst EBL has described him as having "frigtening speed".

Sepaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed more on the Chelsea interest in Sesko:

"Chelsea, I expect to be seriously in the Sesko conversation as well. And then PSG are going to have to decide whether or not they want to try for a Sesko player or a profile of his nature, whether they want to put a lot of their saved Mbappe money towards Victor Osimhen, or whether they want to enter the conversation for Rafael Leao. "And this is what makes it so unpredictable, but also exciting heading into the window. There's a lot of crossover in targets between many, many top clubs, because Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking for a similar kind of profile. And PSG have got a lot of money to spend because Kylian Mbappe has gone to Real Madrid."

While PSG's approach to the transfer market might ultimately dictate whether Chelsea pursue a move for Sesko, it's clear that the £45 million valued player is on their list of targets as they look to bolster their attack. Armando Broja is expected to leave, while Nicolas Jackson produced a hit and miss first campaign at the club, so a profile like Sesko would be welcome for new manager Enzo Maresca.

Sesko's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 14 Assists 2 Shots 47 Key Passes 12

Chelsea Expected to be Busy This Summer

The Blues will want to strengthen after finishing sixth

After ultimately finishing the Premier League season in sixth place, Chelsea and owner Todd Boehly will be looking to build on this campaign that ended promisingly. Boehly will be eager to hand Maresca all the tools he needs to launch an assault on the top four next season.

Reports have suggested that the West London club may have to sell Conor Gallagher in order to reinvest in the squad, but several links to an array of talented players have already surfaced in the media. Tosin Adarabioyo is supposedly a player of interest, while long-term target Michael Olise is expected to be revisited this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 31/05/2024