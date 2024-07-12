Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, to upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

The transfer fee for Watkins could be excessive, possibly exceeding £75 million.

Chelsea are also eyeing Jonathan David as an alternative cut-price option, with his contract expiring in 12 months' time.

Chelsea are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, as Enzo Maresca looks to provide the Blues with an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, according to journalist Si Phillips.

Watkins enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, netting 19 goals and registering 13 assists in 37 Premier League appearances. This fruitful campaign has been the catalyst for interest from a number of clubs, including the aforementioned Chelsea, as well as Liverpool.

Arne Slot has reportedly identified Watkins as a replacement for Darwin Nunez, pushing for the Reds to make a move on the player. Instead, Chelsea have emerged as a potential suitor, with Si Phillips claiming the London outfit could make an ambitious attempt to land the 28-year-old.

Chelsea Interested in Watkins

The striker would cost an extortionate amount

After developing through the Exeter City academy, Watkins earned a move to Brentford in 2017. Three prolific seasons in west London saw him make the switch to the West Midlands in a £28 million deal, where he has since exploded into one of the most dependable strikers in the division.

Scoring 70 goals in 169 appearances for Villa, the England number nine was called "unbelievable" by teammate Marc Guehi, while journalist Craig Hope previously urged Arsenal to make a move for him. A winning goal for his national team in Wednesday night's Euros semi-final has added to the player's ever-growing reputation, and has inevitably coincided with interest from a number of top clubs.

Chelsea are understood to be among the teams intent on signing Watkins, with Maresca believing the former Weston-Super-Mare loanee can ease the burden on Jackson and likely displace the striker, at least in the short-term. The west London side are expected to make an official proposal for the player, once his exploits at the Euros with England come to an end.

However, according to Si Phillips, Villa are likely to demand an excessive fee for Watkins, which could render a deal unfeasible. Neil Moxley has previously revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the forward would cost in excess of £75 million. Despite Villa reportedly targeting Ivan Toney, which could suggest they are succession planning in case of a Watkins exit, it's thought that a transfer for the latter this summer is unlikely.

Maresca is in the market for a forward, with heavy speculation around Armando Broja's future potentially leaving the Blues short in this department. The Albanian is expected to depart Stamford Bridge after a tough loan spell at Fulham, with AC Milan reportedly interested.

Watkins' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 13 Shots Per 90 3 Expected Goals Per 90 0.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.26 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.37

Chelsea Also Eyeing Jonathan David

The Canadian is available for a cut-price

While Watkins may represent an unlikely acquisition this summer, the club have identified Jonathan David as an alternative, as they step up their pursuit of a number nine. While they will face stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham for his signature, the Canada international could be available for as little as £16.8 million, due to his contract expiring in 12 months' time.

Chelsea have not yet presented a proposal for the star, but are weighing up a move for the Lille man. The 24-year-old has scored 84 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit, including 26 in 47 appearances last season, so his efficiency in front of goal would compliment Jackson's energy and pace.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 11/07/2024