Chelsea want to use Trevoh Chalobah as makeweight in a swap deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has reported.

The Blues reportedly want to sign the Eagles skipper in January and are prepared to offer Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Selhurst Park, in return.

According to Mokbel, Palace are unwilling to let Guehi depart cheaply this month, despite him entering the final 18 months of his contract, and would prefer a straight cash deal for the England international.

If the Eagles were to consider Chalobah’s permanent arrival as part of the Guehi deal, they could struggle to afford his wages, with Chalobah reportedly earning around £80,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are understood to be seeking defensive reinforcements for Enzo Maresca’s squad after losing Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile to injuries, with Guehi identified as one of their top options.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the summer, but Palace were reluctant to sell, despite interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies tested Palace’s resolve with multiple bids before the season, but fell short of Guehi’s valuation, which at that time was reported to be close to £70m.

It remains to be seen whether Guehi is willing to sign a contract extension with the Eagles amid growing interest from top Premier League clubs, as his current deal expires in June 2026.

The 24-year-old, who joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021, has been a key player under Oliver Glasner this season, making 19 appearances in the top-flight and scoring two goals.

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the January market and, according to Fabrizio Romano, could make two signings to boost Maresca’s squad.

In addition to a new centre-back, the Blues could also target another attacking player, despite having welcomed the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.