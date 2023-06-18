Chelsea are discussing whether they should make a move for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović or not, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their attack this summer after an extremely disappointing season in front of goal.

Chelsea transfer news — Dušan Vlahović

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month, Galetti says he was told that Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Vlahović.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old could cost Chelsea at least €80m (around £68m) this transfer window.

He is not the only striker they seem to be looking at, though. As per the Evening Standard, the west London club are hoping to complete the signing of Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson in the coming days.

Chelsea's need for a new No.9 is clear, with the Blues managing to score just 38 goals in the Premier League last season (via WhoScored).

What has Rudy Galetti said about Dušan Vlahović and Chelsea?

Galetti says Chelsea are weighing up making a move for Vlahović, who could be replaced by Folarin Balogun at Juventus if he does end up joining the Blues.

On the Serbian and his potential successor, the journalist said to GIVEMESPORT: "The Arsenal player could become a concrete target in case of the farewell of Vlahović. Chelsea are internally discussing whether to make a concrete move for the Serbian striker soon, opening talks with the Italian club."

Who should Chelsea sign, Dušan Vlahović or Nicolas Jackson?

If it is a choice between the two, then definitely the former. Vlahović is only a couple of years older than Jackson but has a much better track record.

For example, as per Transfermarkt, the Juventus forward has scored 55 league goals over the past three seasons combined.

Jackson, on the other hand, has scored just 12 in the Spanish top flight, with all of those coming in the last campaign (also via Transfermarkt).

The Senegal international does look to be developing into a good striker, but Chelsea arguably need someone a bit more proven after the season they have just had.

The Blues also have a couple of young centre-forwards on their books in Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana. Does it make sense to bring in another one? Unless Pochettino is confident that Jackson is going to make an immediate impact, the answer is probably not.

Therefore, Vlahović, who has been described as an "intelligent" footballer by Juventus legend Pavel Nedvěd, seems the more logical option. But there is always the possibility that Chelsea end up with both.