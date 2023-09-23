Chelsea could look to alleviate their goal-scoring woes by signing Ivan Toney in January, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has a Premier League-proven record, with manager Mauricio Pochettino said to be keen on the England international and Chelsea one of the sides rumoured to be interested in signing him.

Chelsea transfer news - Ivan Toney

It hasn't been the start to life as Chelsea boss Pochettino would've hoped for ever since taking charge at Stamford Bridge. Yet to find form in the Premier League, questions are already starting to be asked of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Part of the problem is the lack of goals within the Chelsea team, and despite splashing £30 million on the purchase of Nicolas Jackson this summer, the Blues remain among the lowest scorers in the division.

It's suggested that's already catching the attention of the Chelsea recruitment team, with the west Londoners said to be eyeing up a winter move for a proven goalscorer, with Brentford star Toney said to be high up on their list.

Chelsea top earners 2022/23 Player Salary per-week Raheem Sterling £325,000 Kalidou Koulibaly £295,000 N'Golo Kante £290,000 Reece James £250,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Ben Chilwell £190,000 Cesar Azpilicueta £180,000 Marc Cucurella £175,000 All salaries according to Spotrac

What has Ben Jacobs said about Ivan Toney and Chelsea?

When quizzed on Chelsea's planned transfer strategy for the January window, journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Toney is one to watch in 2024 for Chelsea, and for a number of other clubs as well. Right now with Chelsea, they have put a lot of faith in Jackson, and in Borja too, who thankfully is almost fully fit now following a long recovery from an ACL. “But Chelsea haven't scored in their last two Premier League games and in over 40 shots. Toney could fix those problems, but let's see what Chelsea do in January. “They’re always forward planning, they’re always balancing for the future with for the now and if you can find someone like United did with Rasmus Hojlund, who's both for the future and for the now then that's the bonus. But it wouldn't surprise me in January, particularly with goalscorers, if Chelsea go a little bit against their strategy in the last two windows, and they try and bring in somebody that's a bit more proven in terms of age, in terms of goals and in terms of Premier League experience, which is another thing that Pochettino puts a high value on, and obviously, Toney does tick all three of those boxes. “So it's a little bit too early to say how that one's going to progress yet because there'll be lots of interest in Toney. But Chelsea, I would expect, will be there, unless Jackson, Broja or Raheem Sterling can get going very quickly.”

How much is Ivan Toney likely to cost Chelsea?

Currently serving a ban from football because of betting charges levelled against him earlier this year, Toney has had some time to ponder his next career move.

Should he decide to leave Brentford either this January or next summer, it's likely the club chasing his signature will be handed a hefty invoice. Bees boss Thomas Frank recently dubbed Toney a £100 million player, hinting any offers which weren't over the nine-figure price point wouldn't be considered.

But with less than two months left on his current contract, it's unlikely the west Londoners will be able to hold out for that kind of money, with Chelsea no doubt hoping to swoop in and snatch his services for much less.