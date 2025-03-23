Chelsea will be required to pay Jadon Sancho’s parent club, Manchester United, a grand total of £5 million if they wish not to turn the winger’s transfer permanent this summer, despite their obligation-to-buy agreement, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Sancho, 24, fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship at Old Trafford and, as a result, decided to move onto pastures new in the summer of 2024 as a means of revitalising a once-promising career, but things haven’t gone too well for him in London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd’s £73 million outlay for Jadon Sancho in 2021 makes him the club’s fourth-most expensive arrival after Harry Maguire, Antony and Paul Pogba.

A fruitful start to life at Stamford Bridge excited fans of both sides, but it’s not unfair to say that his influence has since dried up – across 23 outings in all competitions for Enzo Maresca’s hodgepodge side, he’s plundered two goals and six assists.

His move from Manchester to London included an obligation to buy for up to £25 million as long as Chelsea finish above 15th – but the higher they finish, the greater the fee. As things stand, the Blues are plodding along as the Red Devils are contributing to his wages.

But, according to the aforementioned Ornstein, a slight intricacy of the deal included the possibility for the Blues – who are looking to secure Champions League football for next term – to opt out of said deal in exchange for a set fee, which has now been revealed as £5 million.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ornstein wrote: “Chelsea must pay Manchester United £5m if Jadon Sancho loan is not turned permanent in summer. 24yo left MUFC on temporary basis with buy obligation worth up to £25m but CFC can opt out for set fee.”

Inside the report, Ornstein insisted that relations between Sancho and the powers that be at Chelsea remain strong, though they have every intention to enter the market for a new winger this summer. Adding to that, Maresca spoke well of Sancho back in January. He said: