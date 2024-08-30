Chelsea have presented two bids to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho after reaching a total agreement with the winger over personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been in talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the England international throughout Deadline Day and it appears the ball is now in United's court over whether they will sanction a late move.

Fabrizio Romano - Total Agreement over Personal Terms

United must decide on structure of deal

Taking to X, Romano informed his followers that Chelsea have reached a 'total agreement' over personal terms with Sancho, and have also presented United with two separate structures of deal. Chelsea have offered a loan deal with an option to buy and a loan deal with an obligation to buy. He said:

"Chelsea have presented two bids for Jadon Sancho! One proposal is loan with buy option clause, the other one with obligation to buy. Of course on different terms.Chelsea also reached total agreement with Jadon Sancho on personal terms!Up to Man United now."

Sancho Could Revive Career at Stamford Bridge

England international has struggled with Red Devils

Sancho may have struggled to impress in a United jersey but there's no doubt he has ability. The England international earned his big-money move to Old Trafford by starring for Borussia Dortmund alongside Erling Haaland, and played an important role in his former side reaching the Champions League final while on loan there last season.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole spoke of Sancho's abilities heading into the final by describing him as an "incredible talent" - demonstrating the fact that the winger has elite qualities, even if they've not always shone through at United.

"Jadon Sancho is an incredible talent. He is one player I would liked to have coached, to have really talked to him and to have helped him. There’s no reason why Jadon Sancho can’t be where Jude is or where Phil Foden is, ability-wise he is phenomenal. I feel like he needs an arm around the shoulder and he gets that at Dortmund, he feels like he’s home."

Playing in a side that will look to dominate possession and build chances with intricate link-up play around the box, Sancho may find Enzo Maresca's style is better suited to his own manner of playing. He will face competition for a role at Chelsea, however, with Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke both impressing in a 6-2 win over Wolves last weekend.