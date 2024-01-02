Highlights Chelsea may need to sell players in the January transfer window due to financial constraints imposed by the Premier League's regulations.

Conor Gallagher, despite being one of Chelsea's key players, could be sold to raise funds for a potential striker transfer.

Chelsea will likely need to manage their finances not only in January, but also in the summer transfer window to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

Chelsea could be forced to offload some of their current squad during the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on their potential dealings for the rest of this month, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Following the alteration in ownership at Stamford Bridge, the West London club has made substantial financial investments in acquiring a host of new talents. Nevertheless, Chelsea faces limitations in ongoing spending without consequences, given the constraints imposed by the Premier League's financial regulations.

Consequently, certain players in their squad will need to depart. In recent times, Pochettino's team has been forced to part ways with graduates from their academy. Notably, individuals like Fikayo Tomori, Lewis Hall, and Tammy Abraham have all been let go. As the club incurred no expenses in bringing them to Stamford Bridge, they count as pure profit for the books, helping their financial situation and giving them more wiggle room in the transfer market.

Further players could depart at Stamford Bridge

With Todd Boehly continuing to splash the cash, Hall, Tomori, and Abraham are unlikely to be the only academy graduates over recent years that will be sold on in the near future. According to MailOnline, Chelsea are contemplating a surprise January sale of midfielder Conor Gallagher as they look to raise further funding. The article suggests that the West London club are eager to secure the services of a striker, but could be forced to bring in some money first.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 02/01/2024

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's key players so far this season, so the fact that there's a chance they are willing to cash in shows the financial constraints they may be under. He's not the only player who could be thrown on the transfer list in January either, with defender Trevoh Chalobah now a target for Bayern Munich. The sale of Chalobah would come as less of a shock than Gallagher, with the 24-year-old yet to feature for the Blues in the Premier League this term.

West Ham United saw a bid of around £40m rejected for Gallagher during the summer transfer window, as per Sky Sports. After an impressive campaign at Stamford Bridge, you'd imagine the west London outfit could demand even more, which could be a key reason behind a potential sale.

Sheth has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if there is movement in the transfer market from Chelsea, in particular on the outgoings front. The Sky Sports reporter adds that this is something they will have to juggle not only in January, but in the summer transfer window too. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"First of all, there's all this talk about Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah as well. These are two players, of course, who were youth players at Chelsea, so cost them nothing at all. So if they were to get good transfer fees for them, it would be pure profit. I think we'll be talking about how Chelsea are going to juggle these finances not only in January, but in the summer as well, because you have always got this cut-off point where they have to meet Financial Fair Play. So I wouldn't be surprised if there is movement for Chelsea in January, but particularly movement of players going out."

Chelsea are eyeing a striker

It appears that the funds raised by any potential departure will go towards bringing in a new centre forward. Nicolas Jackson was acquired in the summer from Spanish side Villarreal, but he's shown signs of inconsistency since signed on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge.

It's understood that the west London club will be looking for alternative targets to Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, who could be difficult to attain in the January window. Serhou Guirassy, Santiago Gimenez, and Benjamin Sesko are among the players that Mauricio Pochettin's recruitment team have monitored in recent times ahead of a possible move this month.