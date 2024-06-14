Highlights Chelsea remain in active talks to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Reports suggest Chelsea have agreed a £42m deal for the Colombian, but there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

The Blues have also made first contact to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are in ‘active talks’ with Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as Enzo Maresca and Co ramp up their pursuit of a new number nine ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

The Blues’ interest in securing a goal-hungry centre-forward is no secret given that they snared Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer, but competition for the Senegalese ace, who plundered 17 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, is now required.

Chelsea Transfer Latest: Duran Latest

Reports suggest a deal has been agreed

Maresca's first taste of English top flight management could depend on how the summer fares out in terms of both incomings and outgoings. In terms of adding a striker, many names across Europe have been mooted - but Duran could end up being their primary option amid reports the Blues have also made the first move for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, according to David Ornstein.

According to reports, per the Metro, Chelsea have agreed a deal - worth £42 million - for the nine-cap Colombia international with the Blues now in talks with the former Chicago Fire man over the intricate details of his contract.

In 2023/24 alone, Duran racked up 37 outings for Villa across all competitions. That said, he was restricted to just 1,097 minutes, meaning he often came off the bench with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey preferred as Unai Emery’s front three.

Thanks to the fact that he’s fallen down the Spaniard’s pecking order combined with his disdain at his lack of playing time at Villa Park and Chelsea’s need for a new talisman, Duran could be completing a career-defining move this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 126-game senior club career, Duran has scored 25 goals and notched a further 10 assists for Chicago Fire, Aston Villa and Envigado FC.

Jacobs: Duran Becomes A ‘Front-Runner’

Colombian keen on Stamford Bridge move

On Duran’s prospective move to west London, Jacobs suggested that it’s little to no surprise that Duran, 20, is the front-runner given that a deal was nearly completed in the mid-season market. In January, the striker in question was liking social media posts and would be open to a Stamford Bridge switch. Jacobs said:

“I think Chelsea are in active talks for Jhon Duran, and he has become a front-runner, which is no real surprise, because they nearly did a deal in January, and then Duran got injured. And, at that point, Duran was liking Chelsea posts, and that's a clear indication that the player would like the move. “But it's not just the player that would like the move. Unai Emery doesn't see Duran as part of his plans, which is another crucial part of the jigsaw, and Chelsea will look to capitalise on that in, at the time of talking, ongoing talks to try and get a lower price.”

Sterling Eyed by West Ham and Crystal Palace

Contract expires in June 2027

While Duran is being eyed as a summer addition, Raheem Sterling could be set to leave through the Stamford Bridge exit doors in the coming months on the back of interest from capital club duo West Ham United and Crystal Palace, according to TBR Football, who report that Chelsea’s higher-ups are contemplating whether to offload the Englishman.

Sterling 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,983 9th Goals 8 3rd Assists 4 5th Shots per game 1.6 4th Dribbles per game 1.5 =2nd Pass success rate (%) 79.3 24th Overall rating 6.80 8th

After 81 games of service in west London, the former Manchester City and Liverpool wide man, has weighed in with 19 goals and 12 assists, but has often flattered to deceive since arriving in the summer of 2022. Sterling’s departure could, however, give the club additional space and funds to revamp the squad under newly appointed boss Maresca.